Malayalam star Navya Nair recently faced an unexpected setback during her trip to Australia. The actor, who had flown to Melbourne to take part in the Onam celebrations organised by the Malayali Association of Victoria, was fined AUD 1,980 (approx. ₹1.14 lakh) at the airport for failing to declare jasmine flowers she wore in her hair.

Speaking to HT City from Singapore, Navya admitted she was stunned by the penalty. “I was kind of shocked. It’s a significant penalty. The thing is that I was not carrying flowers in my bag. The flowers were on my hair, so it was nothing hidden but I didn’t declare it because I missed it out. They mentioned parts of plants and flowers are included that. The sniffer dogs sniffed it because I had kept the flowers in my bag at the beginning of my travel,” she explained.

The actor has since written to the Australian agricultural department, requesting a waiver. “I have 28 days time for payment. They also told me that I can send a mail telling all these details to the agriculture department. So, I sent them a mail that night itself. I am just waiting for a reply. I have asked them to waive off the amount and if they don’t waive off then I had read it in many articles that they charge 300 dollars and they charged AUD 1980 and it is written 6 units, so I don’t know what it is. As a foreigner I had no idea,” she said.

Navya stressed that her act was not intentional. “It’s the law of a country and I have to abide it. I have no other option. I requested them and tried to tell them that it was not intentional. On a humanitarian aspect they can simply take the flowers and keep it there. They could have let me go because I didn’t have any intention but I think it depends on the officers so I cannot comment on that.”

She further added that her ordeal has turned into a cautionary tale for others in the community. “My issue has become very popular with all the Malayalis, so they will be more alert in doing things. These rules are quite strict and very rigid. So it’s not very easy. The declaration form is a very small paper, which can be easily missed by travellers,” Navya noted.

On the work front

On the professional front, Navya is best known for Nandanam (2002), Oruthee (2022) and Janaki Jaane (2023). She will next appear in Pathirathri, a police drama with Soubin Shahir, and Varaham, scheduled for release on October 30.

Why the fine?

According to Australia’s Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, travellers can bring in up to six boxes or bouquets of fresh flowers, provided they are declared and inspected. The rules are aimed at preventing potential biosecurity threats such as insects, fungi, or plant-borne diseases from entering the country.