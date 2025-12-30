Mohanlal’s Mother Santhakumari Dies At 90, Malayalam Film Industry Pays Tribute

The Malayalam film fraternity is grieving the loss of Santhakumari, mother of legendary actor Mohanlal, who passed away on Tuesday, December 30, at the age of 90. She breathed her last at the family residence in Elamakkara, Kochi, where she had been staying for treatment-related care. Doctors at Amrita Hospital, where she was undergoing treatment for neurological complications, confirmed her demise.

Mohanlal, who was in Kochi at the time, rushed to be with his family after receiving the news. Her passing marks a deeply emotional moment not only for the actor and his loved ones but also for an industry that has long associated her with the life and journey of one of Indian cinema’s most iconic figures.

A Deeply Personal Bond With Mohanlal

Those close to Mohanlal have often spoken about the strong emotional connection he shared with his mother. Santhakumari was known to be deeply affected by her son’s performances on screen, particularly scenes involving physical violence or emotional suffering. During the early years of his career, when Mohanlal frequently portrayed antagonistic or morally complex characters, she reportedly found it difficult to watch his films.

Earlier this year, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, Mohanlal had shared a rare, old photograph with his mother, offering fans a glimpse into their private bond. The image resonated deeply with admirers, reflecting the quiet affection and respect that defined their relationship.

Film Industry Stands in Solidarity

News of Santhakumari’s passing prompted an immediate outpouring of condolences from across the Malayalam film industry. Veteran actor Mammootty, accompanied by his wife Sulfath, visited Mohanlal’s Elamakkara residence soon after the news broke. The visit symbolised decades of friendship and mutual respect shared between the two stalwarts of Malayalam cinema.

One of the most poignant moments highlighting Mohanlal’s devotion to his mother occurred earlier this year, when he returned to Kochi after being honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Despite the scale of the achievement, his first visit upon returning home was to his mother.

Life, Family and Final Rites

Santhakumari hailed from Elanthoor village in Pathanamthitta district. Following her marriage to Viswanathan Nair, a former Kerala government Law Secretary, she moved to Thiruvananthapuram, where the family resided for several decades at their Hill View home in Mudavanmugal.

She and Viswanathan Nair had two sons but suffered a profound personal tragedy with the loss of their elder son, Pyarelal, in 2000. Santhakumari is survived by Mohanlal, his wife Suchitra, and their children Pranav and Vismaya.

Her mortal remains are expected to be taken to Thiruvananthapuram, where the funeral is scheduled to take place on December 31, 2025.