Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam Trailer Out: A Slice-of-Life Drama With Intrigue And Emotion

The much-awaited trailer of Mohanlal’s Onam release Hridayapoorvam has finally dropped, and it promises an emotional rollercoaster wrapped in subtle intrigue. Directed by Sathyan Anthikad, the film brings together a stellar cast including Malavika Mohanan and Sangeeth Prathap.

While the trailer avoids revealing too much of the storyline, it leaves audiences curious about the inner turmoil faced by Mohanlal’s character.

Hridayapoorvam Trailer Out

The nearly two-minute-long trailer opens with a reflective monologue from Mohanlal, where he attempts to explain his emotional state to Sangeeth Prathap’s character—who appears more confused with every word.

In Malayalam, Mohanlal says: “When something we try to hide slips past us unnoticed like a breeze sneaking in through a half-closed door and brushes against us without warning. But sometimes it may be a breeze we didn't wish for. As we sway and stumble, in the profound depths of it, even without us knowing, we would feel scattered and confused. You know that situation? I am in that situation now!”

The trailer then shifts into a montage, showing glimpses of Mohanlal’s interactions with Malavika Mohanan, moments of deep contemplation, and his quest to find clarity and answers for himself.

Cast and Crew

Hridayapoorvam has been penned by Akhil Sathyan and directed by veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad. Music is composed by Justin Prabhakaran, while Antony Perumbavoor has produced the film under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

The film is slated for a grand Onam release on 28 August 2025, clashing with other big titles such as Fahadh Faasil’s Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, Shane Nigam’s Balti, and Naslen’s Lokah Chapter One: Chandra.

Mohanlal’s Stellar Run in 2025

Mohanlal is on an impressive streak this year. He was last seen in Thudarum, directed by Tharun Moorthy, which turned out to be a massive box office success. He also made a brief but memorable cameo in Kannappa. Up next, fans are eagerly waiting for Drishyam 3, a highly anticipated crime thriller, scheduled for release in October 2025.