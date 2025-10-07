Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mohanlal Honoured By Army Chief Following National Award Win, Says It's A 'Moment Of Pride'

Following his Dadasaheb Phalke Award, actor and Lieutenant Colonel Mohanlal met with the Indian Army Chief, receiving commendation and discussing Territorial Army efficiency.

By : ANI | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 05:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In another addition of accolades, superstar Mohanlal has received high praise from the Indian Army Chief, following his National Award win this year.

After meeting with Army Chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi in the national capital, Mohanlal, who is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army (TA), told ANI, "It is a great recognition and so much honour to receive commendation from the Army Chief. The Dadasaheb Phalke award is also one of the reasons. So, we had a good meeting and we also had a small lunch. It's a great gesture from the fraternity."

Noting that he has been a part of the forces for the last 16 years, Mohanlal added, "We had some conversation on how to bring out more efficiency in the TA battalion and what we can do for the country."

 

Mohanlal further shared that he also looks forward to working in more films focused on the Indian Army.

Earlier, the Malayalam superstar was honoured by the Kerala government for his achievement at the 'Malayalam Vanolam Lalsalam' event in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, presented the actor with a citation written by poet Prabha Varma on behalf of the Kerala government at the 'Malayalam Vanolam Lalsalam' event.

Taking to his X handle, Mohanlal shared pictures from the event, including the ones where the actor received the honour from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"Moments like these fill me with profound gratitude. My sincere thanks to the Government of Kerala for the honour and warmth shown during the felicitation held in celebration of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. I remain deeply grateful to the Hon'ble Chief Minister, the Ministers, and all esteemed dignitaries who graced the occasion," he wrote.

Mohanlal was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award by President Droupadi Murmu at the 71st National Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on September 23.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 05:44 PM (IST)
Mohanlal
Embed widget