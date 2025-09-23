Mohanlal Calls Cinema ‘Heartbeat Of My Soul’ As He Bags Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Malayalam cinema icon Mohanlal was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award at the 71st National Film Awards, held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. In his heartfelt acceptance speech, the actor described cinema as the very core of his being, fueling his creativity and artistic journey.

Mohanlal on receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award

Addressing the audience and dignitaries in the packed venue, Mohanlal said, “It's with profound pride and gratitude that I stand before you today, having received the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award, an honor instituted by the Government of India, in the name of the revered father of Indian cinema. As a representative of the Malayalam film industry, I am deeply humbled to be the youngest recipient and only the second ever from the street to be bestowed with this national recognition. This moment is not mine alone. It belongs to the entire Malayalam cinema fraternity.”

He emphasized that the award symbolises a collective tribute to the legacy, creativity, and resilience of Malayalam cinema. “When I first received the news from the Centre, I was overwhelmed not merely by the honor, but by the privilege of being chosen to carry forward the voice of our cinematic tradition. I believe this is destiny's gentle hand, allowing me to accept this award on behalf of all those who have shaped Malayalam cinema with their vision and artistry. To be honest, I never dared to dream of this moment, not even in my wildest dreams. And so this is not a dream come true, this is something far greater. It's magical, it's sacred,” he added.

#WATCH | Delhi: 71st National Film Awards | Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient Actor Mohanlal says, "...This is not a dream come true. This is something far greater. It's magical. It's sacred..."



He says, "As a representative of the Malayalam film industry, I am deeply humbled to… pic.twitter.com/x1z6veIslh — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2025

Mohanlal dedicates it to Malayalam film industry

The Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest accolade in Indian cinema, reserved for artists whose contributions have profoundly influenced the country’s film landscape. Mohanlal said receiving it deepens his sense of gratitude and responsibility, and he dedicated the honour to the masters of Malayalam cinema and its discerning audience.

“I dedicate it to them, to the vibrant Malayalam film industry, and to the discerning, intelligent audience of Kerala who have nurtured our art with love and insight. As Kumaran Ashan, the great poet, reformer and philosopher once wrote in Veenapur, ‘Chidai laayannu poyathu mallu chidam manoharamaya poobithu’. This flower did not merely fall into the dust, it lived a life of beauty. Let this moment be a tribute to all those who bloomed with brilliance and faded with grease, leaving behind a fragrance that continues to inspire,” he said.

He concluded with a reaffirmation of his dedication to cinema: “As an actor and film personality, this honour strengthens my resolve. It deepens my commitment to cinema, and I pledge to continue my journey with renewed sincerity, passion and purpose. In closing, I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Government of India, Honorable Rashtrapati ji, Honorable Prime Minister, Sri Narendra Modi ji, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and the esteemed members of the jury who found me worthy of this accolade. Cinema is the heartbeat of my soul.”

The 71st National Film Awards, recognising the best in Indian cinema for 2023, were announced on 1 August 2025 by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. The awards ceremony was organised by the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) and followed a structured jury system, with regional committees feeding into a central committee chaired by Ashutosh Gowariker for the Feature Film category.