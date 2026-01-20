Mohanlal Buys First Ticket Of Chatha Pacha, Hints At Mammootty’s Cameo Ahead Of Release

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaMohanlal Buys First Ticket Of Chatha Pacha, Hints At Mammootty’s Cameo Ahead Of Release

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal becomes the first to book a ticket for Advaith Nayar’s Chatha Pacha, subtly hinting at Mammootty’s cameo as advance bookings open ahead of the January 22 release.

By : IANS | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 05:29 PM (IST)

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has bought the first ticket of director Advaith Nayar's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Chatha Pacha', in which the other superstar of Malayalam cinema, Mammootty, is believed to have played a cameo.

On Tuesday, the team behind 'Chatha Pacha' dropped yet another surprise. As advance bookings opened, actor Mohanlal stepped in to book the very first ticket for the film.

In a video shared by the team on social media, Mohanlal, who is seen booking the first ticket as bookings open, subtly mentions that his “friend” (referring to Mammootty) is also a part of 'Chatha Pacha'. The video instantly struck a chord, celebrating a bond that Malayalam cinema has always been cherishing.

For the unaware, 'Chatha Pacha' is backed by creative producer Shihan Shoukath and produced by Ritesh & Ramesh S. Ramakrishnan, and Shoukath Ali under the banner of Reel World Entertainment.

The project brings together a vibrant ensemble cast including Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Vishak Nair, and Ishan Shoukath.

Music has also emerged as one of Chatha Pacha’s biggest highlights. The three songs released so far are topping charts and dominating playlists.

Keeping the momentum high, the makers are now releasing the fourth song, just days ahead of the theatrical launch.

Titled “Carnival”, the track is a high-energy celebration anthem that perfectly captures the vibrant, free-spirited pulse of 'Chatha Pacha'. The song has been sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Pranavam Sasi, with an explosive rap segment by MC Couper.

Lyrics have been penned by Vinayak Sasikumar and MC Couper. The film marks the first-ever Malayalam composition by the legendary trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy, a landmark moment that has drawn attention far beyond regional boundaries.

On the technical front, 'Chatha Pacha' is powered by a group of young energetic and strong creative forces.

The film has cinematography by Anend C Chandran, editing by Praveen Prabhakar, screenplay by Sanoop Thykkoodam, background score by Mujeeb Majeed, lyrics by Vinayak Sasikumar and action choreography by Kalai Kingson, collectively elevating the film’s scale, rhythm, and energy.

The film is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on January 22 this year.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 

Published at : 20 Jan 2026 05:29 PM (IST)
