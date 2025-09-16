Mirai Box Office Day 4: Teja Sajja’s Fantasy Actioner Inches Towards ₹100 Crore Worldwide

Karthik Gattamneni’s action fantasy spectacle Mirai, headlined by Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, and Shriya Saran, is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. Released on Friday, the film has managed to rake in over ₹80 crore globally over its opening weekend.

According to early estimates from trade tracker Sacnilk, Mirai collected ₹4.93 crore net in India on its first Monday, bringing the total domestic tally to ₹49.93 crore in just four days.

Mirai Sees Strong Weekend Performance

The film opened with an impressive ₹13 crore on day one and showed steady growth across the weekend with ₹15 crore on Saturday and ₹17 crore on Sunday, netting ₹45 crore in its first three days. Backed by strong word-of-mouth, the film has maintained momentum despite the expected weekday dip.

Producers People Media Factory reported that Mirai collected ₹81.2 crore worldwide over the first weekend. The film is now eyeing the coveted ₹100 crore milestone in its first week.

ALSO READ: Dhanush Says He Couldn’t Afford Idlis Growing Up, Reveals Selling Flowers To Buy Them

Expectations were already sky-high for Mirai, given it marks Teja Sajja’s first big release after the blockbuster HanuMan (2024). Directed by Prasanth Varma, HanuMan was a Sankranthi release that outperformed heavyweights like Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, Venkatesh’s Saindhav, and Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga, eventually earning ₹295 crore worldwide.

About the Film Mirai

In Mirai, Teja Sajja plays Vedha, a young man who learns from sanyasini Vibha (Ritika Nayak) that he is destined for greatness. Guided by a prophecy, Vedha must face off against Mahabir Lama, also known as the Black Sword (Manchu Manoj), a dark sorcerer seeking the nine gradhas left behind by Emperor Ashoka. To defeat him, Vedha sets out to wield the legendary weapon once used by Lord Rama — the Mirai.