Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaMirai Box Office Day 4: Teja Sajja’s Fantasy Actioner Inches Towards ₹100 Crore Worldwide

Mirai Box Office Day 4: Teja Sajja’s Fantasy Actioner Inches Towards ₹100 Crore Worldwide

Teja Sajja’s Mirai scores ₹49.93 crore in India and ₹81.2 crore worldwide in 4 days, eyeing the ₹100 crore mark after a strong opening weekend.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 07:30 AM (IST)

Karthik Gattamneni’s action fantasy spectacle Mirai, headlined by Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, and Shriya Saran, is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. Released on Friday, the film has managed to rake in over ₹80 crore globally over its opening weekend.

According to early estimates from trade tracker Sacnilk, Mirai collected ₹4.93 crore net in India on its first Monday, bringing the total domestic tally to ₹49.93 crore in just four days.

Mirai Sees Strong Weekend Performance

The film opened with an impressive ₹13 crore on day one and showed steady growth across the weekend with ₹15 crore on Saturday and ₹17 crore on Sunday, netting ₹45 crore in its first three days. Backed by strong word-of-mouth, the film has maintained momentum despite the expected weekday dip.

Producers People Media Factory reported that Mirai collected ₹81.2 crore worldwide over the first weekend. The film is now eyeing the coveted ₹100 crore milestone in its first week.

ALSO READ: Dhanush Says He Couldn’t Afford Idlis Growing Up, Reveals Selling Flowers To Buy Them

Expectations were already sky-high for Mirai, given it marks Teja Sajja’s first big release after the blockbuster HanuMan (2024). Directed by Prasanth Varma, HanuMan was a Sankranthi release that outperformed heavyweights like Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, Venkatesh’s Saindhav, and Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga, eventually earning ₹295 crore worldwide.

About the Film Mirai

In Mirai, Teja Sajja plays Vedha, a young man who learns from sanyasini Vibha (Ritika Nayak) that he is destined for greatness. Guided by a prophecy, Vedha must face off against Mahabir Lama, also known as the Black Sword (Manchu Manoj), a dark sorcerer seeking the nine gradhas left behind by Emperor Ashoka. To defeat him, Vedha sets out to wield the legendary weapon once used by Lord Rama — the Mirai.

Published at : 16 Sep 2025 07:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Teja Sajja Mirai
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Maharaja Of Tariffs’: Trump Aide Navarro’s Swipe At India Even As Trade Talks Set To Resume On Tuesday
‘Maharaja Of Tariffs’: Trump Aide Navarro’s Swipe At India Even As Trade Talks Set To Resume On Tuesday
Election 2025
Congress, RJD ‘Shamelessly Taking Out Yatra To Save Infiltrators’: PM Modi In Bihar’s Purnea Vows Action
Congress, RJD ‘Shamelessly Taking Out Yatra To Save Infiltrators’: Modi In Bihar Vows Action
India
SC Warns Bihar SIR Could Be ‘Set Aside’, Declines To Alter Aadhaar Order, Final Hearing On Oct 7
SC Warns Bihar SIR Could Be ‘Set Aside’, Declines To Alter Aadhaar Order, Final Hearing On Oct 7
Cities
Delhi BMW Accident: Driver Tells Police Why She Took Victims To Hospital 19 Km Away From Crash Spot
Delhi BMW Accident: Driver Tells Police Why She Took Victims To Hospital 19 Km Away From Crash Spot
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Violence Over No Helmet No Fuel Rule, Baby Found Buried Alive, Mumbai Accident
Breaking: India Defeats Pakistan By 6 Wickets In Asia Cup, Refuses Handshakes In Protest
Breaking: India crushes Pakistan in Dubai with 6-wicket win, refuses handshakes in protest
Breaking News: Supreme Court Issues Interim Order on Waqf Amendment Act, Allows Law to Proceed with Key Restrictions
Breaking: Supreme Court Delivers Key Ruling On Waqf Act, Partial Relief And Major Directions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget