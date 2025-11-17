Malayalam actress Meera Vasudevan has officially announced the end of her marriage to Vipin Puthiyankam, revealing that the couple has been separated for several months. The actress took to Instagram to share the update, declaring that she is “single” and embracing a phase of “peace” in her life.

Meera Confirms Split: ‘I Am Now Single Since August 2025’

In a candid Instagram post, Meera Vasudevan shared a photo of herself along with a note confirming her relationship status. She wrote, “I, Actress Meera Vasudevan, aka @officialmeeravasudevan, officially declare that I am now single since August 2025. I am in the most wonderful and peaceful phase of my life.”

Her post was accompanied by hashtags including #focused, #blessed, and #gratitude, reflecting her positive frame of mind. Meera has also removed all her wedding photographs with Vipin from her Instagram account, signaling a clear closure.

A Short-Lived Marriage That Began On Set

Meera and Vipin first met on the sets of the Malayalam television show Kudumbavilakku. Their bond grew quickly, and the two got married in Coimbatore last year. However, despite the promising beginning, the relationship eventually fell apart, making this Meera’s third marriage to end in separation.

Her first marriage was to Vishal Agarwal in 2005, which ended in 2010. She later married actor John Kokken, with whom she shares a son. That relationship ended in 2016.

A Look Back at Meera Vasudevan’s Career

Meera Vasudevan, born on January 29, 1982, has carved a prominent space in the Indian entertainment landscape. With work spanning Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu industries, she has delivered impactful performances across languages.

She earned acclaim for her role in the Malayalam film Thanmathra (2005), winning the Ujala-Asianet Award for Best Female New Face. Her Tamil film Unnai Saranadainthen (2003) also earned her the Tamil Nadu State Film Special Award for Best Actress. Meera has appeared in several Hindi films, including Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula and Golmaal (2003).

As Meera steps into a new chapter, her fans and followers have expressed support, applauding her for speaking openly and prioritising peace and personal well-being.