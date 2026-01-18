Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Day 6: Film Becomes Chiranjeevi’s Biggest Hit

Anil Ravipudi’s family entertainer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (MSVPG) has emerged as the undisputed winner of the Sankranthi 2026 box office race. Released on January 12, the Chiranjeevi-starrer has not only dominated competing festive releases but has also rewritten the Megastar’s box office records within its first week.

MSVPG Becomes Chiranjeevi’s Highest-Grossing Film Ever

The makers, Shine Screens, officially announced on Sunday that Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has grossed over ₹261 crore worldwide in just six days. Sharing a still featuring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara, the production house celebrated the milestone with the statement, “Day by day…Record by record..#ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru is creating history at the box office. A massive ₹261+ crore worldwide gross in just 6 days for #MegaSankranthiBlockbusterMSG. Racing towards the ₹300 crore milestone. Book your tickets now and enjoy a blockbuster weekend at the cinemas.”

With this achievement, MSVPG has officially surpassed Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (₹246.6 crore) to become the highest-grossing film of Chiranjeevi’s career. The earlier record-holders included Waltair Veerayya (₹219 crore), Khaidi No 150 (₹164 crore), and Godfather (₹107 crore). Interestingly, Nayanthara has shared screen space with the Megastar in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Godfather, and now MSVPG — all record-breaking ventures.

Film Enters Profit Zone Across All Territories

Beyond its massive gross figures, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has also achieved a crucial financial milestone. The producers confirmed that the film has recovered its costs in all regions and entered the profit zone within six days of release. Announcing the breakeven status, Shine Screens wrote, “The whole world is celebrating MEGASTAR in his forte. #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru BREAKEVEN COMPLETED in just 6 days. ALL AREAS INTO PROFIT ZONE. The blockbuster journey continues with a rock-solid box office run.”

Sankranthi Box Office Clash: MSVPG Leads by a Huge Margin

MSVPG faced stiff competition from several high-profile Sankranthi releases, including Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaki Wignyapthi, Sharwanand’s Nari Nari Naduma Murari, and Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju. Despite the crowded release window, MSVPG surged ahead decisively.

According to Sacnilk, The Raja Saab collected ₹193 crore in its first eight days, while the makers claimed a ₹238 crore first-week total. However, none of the other festival releases have managed to cross the ₹100 crore mark so far, firmly establishing Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu as the Sankranthi blockbuster of 2026.