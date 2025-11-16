Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi First Look Stuns Celebs; Rajamouli’s Film Gets ‘Avatar Ka Baap’ Tag

SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi teaser sparks massive buzz as Karan Johar, Prashanth Neel, Brahmaji and more celebrities heap praise on Mahesh Babu’s fierce Rudra look.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 16 Nov 2025 09:46 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated film Varanasi continues to dominate conversations across social media after the filmmaker unveiled the project’s first look, title, and teaser at a grand event in Hyderabad. Ever since the reveal, industry colleagues, fans, and critics have been showering praise on what many are calling Rajamouli’s “next cinematic phenomenon.”

Bollywood & South Filmmakers Laud Rajamouli’s Vision

Among the first to react was filmmaker Karan Johar, who shared Rajamouli’s post on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Epic!!!! The one and only SS Rajamouli.”

 

His enthusiasm was echoed by filmmaker Prashanth Neel, who posted, Take a bow, @ssrajamouli sir! @urstrulyMahesh looks absolutely charming. Super excited ✨ #GlobeTrotter.”

 

Actors too joined the chorus. Telugu star Brahmaji reacted with,“OMG… Avatar ki baap hi…” 
Meanwhile, Jawan’s music director weighed in on X, writing, “Our dear superstar ⭐️ @urstrulyMahesh gaaru!! #Varanasi What a highhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh.”

 

A Star-Studded Evening at Ramoji Film City

The massive launch event was held at Ramoji Film City and saw an impressive turnout. Key cast members Prithviraj Sukumaran, Priyanka Chopra, and Mahesh Babu graced the occasion, along with MM Keeravaani and Mahesh Babu’s family, wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara.


The evening also featured a striking stage performance by Shruti Haasan, adding to the spectacle. The entire event was streamed live on JioHotstar, giving fans nationwide a front-row experience.

A Teaser Packed with Mythology, Mystery & Spectacle

The announcement video hints at a grand, time-spanning narrative, beginning with an asteroid hurtling toward Earth and fragments landing across regions like Varanasi, Antarctica, and Africa. The visuals suggest ties to the Ramayana, culminating in a dramatic reveal of Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, drenched in blood, wielding a trident, and riding a bull against a temple-lit backdrop.

Priyanka Chopra appears as Mandakini, while Prithviraj takes on the antagonist Kumbha, both of whom had their first looks shared earlier on social media.

With fans already dissecting the teaser and speculating about time-travel elements, Varanasi is gearing up for a massive Sankranti 2027 release.

Published at : 16 Nov 2025 09:46 AM (IST)
