Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi First Look Stuns Celebs; Rajamouli’s Film Gets ‘Avatar Ka Baap’ Tag
SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi teaser sparks massive buzz as Karan Johar, Prashanth Neel, Brahmaji and more celebrities heap praise on Mahesh Babu’s fierce Rudra look.
SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated film Varanasi continues to dominate conversations across social media after the filmmaker unveiled the project’s first look, title, and teaser at a grand event in Hyderabad. Ever since the reveal, industry colleagues, fans, and critics have been showering praise on what many are calling Rajamouli’s “next cinematic phenomenon.”
Bollywood & South Filmmakers Laud Rajamouli’s Vision
Among the first to react was filmmaker Karan Johar, who shared Rajamouli’s post on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Epic!!!! The one and only SS Rajamouli.”
OMG …Avatar ki baap hi..— Brahmaji (@actorbrahmaji) November 15, 2025
His enthusiasm was echoed by filmmaker Prashanth Neel, who posted, Take a bow, @ssrajamouli sir! @urstrulyMahesh looks absolutely charming. Super excited ✨ #GlobeTrotter.”
Our Dear Super Star ⭐️ @urstrulyMahesh gaaru !! #Varanasi 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— thaman S (@MusicThaman) November 15, 2025
Actors too joined the chorus. Telugu star Brahmaji reacted with,“OMG… Avatar ki baap hi…”
Meanwhile, Jawan’s music director weighed in on X, writing, “Our dear superstar ⭐️ @urstrulyMahesh gaaru!! #Varanasi What a highhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh.”
Take a bow, @ssrajamouli sir!@urstrulyMahesh looks absolutely charming. Super excited ✨#GlobeTrotter #Varanasi https://t.co/qwjABAUAGt— prashanth Neel (@Prashant_neell) November 15, 2025
A Star-Studded Evening at Ramoji Film City
The massive launch event was held at Ramoji Film City and saw an impressive turnout. Key cast members Prithviraj Sukumaran, Priyanka Chopra, and Mahesh Babu graced the occasion, along with MM Keeravaani and Mahesh Babu’s family, wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara.
The evening also featured a striking stage performance by Shruti Haasan, adding to the spectacle. The entire event was streamed live on JioHotstar, giving fans nationwide a front-row experience.
A Teaser Packed with Mythology, Mystery & Spectacle
The announcement video hints at a grand, time-spanning narrative, beginning with an asteroid hurtling toward Earth and fragments landing across regions like Varanasi, Antarctica, and Africa. The visuals suggest ties to the Ramayana, culminating in a dramatic reveal of Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, drenched in blood, wielding a trident, and riding a bull against a temple-lit backdrop.
Priyanka Chopra appears as Mandakini, while Prithviraj takes on the antagonist Kumbha, both of whom had their first looks shared earlier on social media.
With fans already dissecting the teaser and speculating about time-travel elements, Varanasi is gearing up for a massive Sankranti 2027 release.