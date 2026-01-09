Madras High Court Clears Vijay’s Jana Nayagan For Release Amid Censor Row

The release hurdles faced by actor Vijay’s much-anticipated film Jana Nayagan appear to have finally eased. The Madras High Court has directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue a U/A 16+ certificate, paving the way for the film’s theatrical release after days of uncertainty and legal wrangling.

The film, touted as Vijay’s final on-screen outing before his political foray, had been caught in a controversy over its censor clearance, leading to delays despite its planned Pongal release.

High Court Steps In to Resolve Certification Dispute

On Friday, reports confirmed that the Madras High Court ordered the CBFC to grant Jana Nayagan a U/A 16+ certificate. The directive came as a significant relief to the film’s makers, who had approached the court after the certification process was unexpectedly stalled. With this order, the court effectively cleared the path for the film’s release.

Justice PT Asha delivered the decision after reserving judgment earlier in the week. The matter was heard in detail on Wednesday, when arguments were presented by the counsel representing KVN Productions and the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) appearing for the CBFC.

What Triggered the Delay in Censor Clearance

During the hearing, it emerged that the delay stemmed from a complaint raised by a member of the CBFC’s examining committee. The complaint was reportedly submitted after the film had already been screened, and the objections were not part of the original examining committee’s recorded observations.

The ASG informed the court that the CBFC Chairperson had taken the decision to pause the certification process. It was also argued that the Chairperson holds the authority to order a review of a film even after an initial screening by the examining committee, which was exercised in this case.

Makers Flag Financial Stakes and Release Pressure

The production house highlighted the massive financial implications of the delay, stating during hearings held on January 6 and 7 that nearly ₹500 crore was at stake. The uncertainty around the censor certificate came despite advance bookings opening in Karnataka, Kerala, and overseas markets, where ticket prices reportedly went as high as ₹2000.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay alongside Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol. The film was scheduled for a January 9 release to coincide with the Pongal festival. Beyond its cinematic appeal, the project has drawn significant attention as it is expected to be Vijay’s final film before he contests the Tamil Nadu elections this year under the banner of his party, TVK.