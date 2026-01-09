Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaMadras High Court Clears Vijay’s Jana Nayagan For Release Amid Censor Row

Madras High Court Clears Vijay’s Jana Nayagan For Release Amid Censor Row

The Madras High Court has directed the CBFC to grant Vijay’s Jana Nayagan a U/A 16+ certificate, resolving the censor controversy and clearing the film for release.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 11:32 AM (IST)

The release hurdles faced by actor Vijay’s much-anticipated film Jana Nayagan appear to have finally eased. The Madras High Court has directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue a U/A 16+ certificate, paving the way for the film’s theatrical release after days of uncertainty and legal wrangling.

The film, touted as Vijay’s final on-screen outing before his political foray, had been caught in a controversy over its censor clearance, leading to delays despite its planned Pongal release.

High Court Steps In to Resolve Certification Dispute

On Friday, reports confirmed that the Madras High Court ordered the CBFC to grant Jana Nayagan a U/A 16+ certificate. The directive came as a significant relief to the film’s makers, who had approached the court after the certification process was unexpectedly stalled. With this order, the court effectively cleared the path for the film’s release.

Justice PT Asha delivered the decision after reserving judgment earlier in the week. The matter was heard in detail on Wednesday, when arguments were presented by the counsel representing KVN Productions and the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) appearing for the CBFC.

What Triggered the Delay in Censor Clearance

During the hearing, it emerged that the delay stemmed from a complaint raised by a member of the CBFC’s examining committee. The complaint was reportedly submitted after the film had already been screened, and the objections were not part of the original examining committee’s recorded observations.

The ASG informed the court that the CBFC Chairperson had taken the decision to pause the certification process. It was also argued that the Chairperson holds the authority to order a review of a film even after an initial screening by the examining committee, which was exercised in this case.

Makers Flag Financial Stakes and Release Pressure

The production house highlighted the massive financial implications of the delay, stating during hearings held on January 6 and 7 that nearly ₹500 crore was at stake. The uncertainty around the censor certificate came despite advance bookings opening in Karnataka, Kerala, and overseas markets, where ticket prices reportedly went as high as ₹2000.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay alongside Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol. The film was scheduled for a January 9 release to coincide with the Pongal festival. Beyond its cinematic appeal, the project has drawn significant attention as it is expected to be Vijay’s final film before he contests the Tamil Nadu elections this year under the banner of his party, TVK.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Jan 2026 11:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jana Nayagan Vijay Film Censor Issue Madras High Court CBFC Order Jana Nayagan U/A Certificate Vijay Pongal Release H Vinoth Film CBFC Controversy
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Mahua Moitra, Derek O’Brien Detained As TMC MPs Protest Outside Amit Shah’s Office Over ED Raids
Mahua Moitra, Derek O’Brien Detained As TMC MPs Protest Outside Amit Shah’s Office Over ED Raids
World
Who Is Reza Pahlavi? The Exiled Crown Prince Whose War Cry Sparked Anti-Khamenei Protests
Who Is Reza Pahlavi? The Exiled Crown Prince Whose War Cry Sparked Anti-Khamenei Protests
Cities
Early Morning Rain Adds To Winter Chill in Delhi, Mercury Drops Below 5°C; Yellow Alert Issued
Early Morning Rain Adds To Winter Chill in Delhi, Mercury Drops Below 5°C; Yellow Alert Issued
World
Three Indians Among Crew Onboard Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Seized By US Over Venezuela Link: Report
Three Indians Among Crew Onboard Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Seized By US: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Maharashtra Politics Shifts: Congress Suspensions Boost BJP Ahead of Local Body Polls
Breaking News: Delhi Police Probe Reveals Social Media Role in Turkmen Gate Violence, YouTuber Salman Under Scanner
Breaking News: PM Modi Shares Pictures of Somnath Visit as ‘Somnath Swabhimaan Parv’ Begins
Breaking News: Inside Story of Turkmen Gate Bulldozer Action Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque in Delhi
Breaking News: India’s GDP Expected to Grow at 7.4% This Fiscal Year, PM Modi Calls It Positive News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India’s American Dream Turns Into Nightmare
Opinion
Embed widget