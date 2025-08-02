Rajinikanth Is Back! Explosive ‘Coolie’ Trailer Teases Action, Drama & Global Release

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaRajinikanth Is Back! Explosive ‘Coolie’ Trailer Teases Action, Drama & Global Release

Coolie trailer starring Rajinikanth promises high-octane action and emotional drama. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film releases worldwide on August 14, 2025.

By : IANS | Updated at : 03 Aug 2025 10:16 AM (IST)

The makers of director Lokesh Kanakaraj's upcoming action entertainer 'Coolie', featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, on Saturday released the much-awaited trailer of the film.

Taking to its X timeline, Sun Pictures, the production house making the film, wrote, "Deva Countdown Starts! The most anticipated #CoolieTrailer is out now! #Coolie releasing worldwide August 14th."

The trailer that was released begins with a voiceover. The voice says, "I am someone who believes that as soon as a person is born, their forehead bears the name of the person in whose hands they will die."

Another voice, trembling with fear, says, "If it becomes known that a man can be removed from the world without leaving a trace, it can be a disaster."

Then we have the voice of a third person, presumably that of an investigating officer, saying, "I don't think their growth is solely due to this network. They are doing something huge inside."

Then we see Soubin Shahir announcing to the workers in the port, "Among the 14,400 people here, I need that one coolie."

The trailer then shows Sathyaraj delivering his famous laugh, that he usually uses to mock his opponents. The actor says,"For thirty years, I have been keeping someone offline. If he gets to know..."

Eventually, we see Sathyaraj questioning Rajinikanth,"Who asked you to come over here?"

 

The trailer then moves on to show a conversation between Shruti Haasan and Rajinikanth. Shruti Haasan says, "You are used to living in solitude. He was just your friend. But he's our father." Rajinikanth responds,"Super. He may be your father but he is my friend." The trailer then gives a glimpse into the action sequences.

From the trailer, it is evident that Rajinikanth is a close friend of Sathyaraj and has been maintaining a low profile until the time he realises his friend is in grave danger. He chooses to come to Sathyaraj's aid despite Sathyaraj's daughter Shruti Haasan's protests. What happens then is what the film is all about...

It may be recalled that the Censor Board has cleared the explosive action entertainer for release with an A certificate.

Coolie has already triggered huge expectations. In fact, it has made headlines by becoming the highest overseas procurement for a Tamil film to date.

Rumours doing the rounds in the industry also suggest that director Lokesh Kanakaraj's much awaited action entertainer may well reach audiences in over a 100 countries around the world when the film hits screens on August 14 this year.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars stalwarts from the Indian film industry like Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 09:38 PM (IST)
Rajinikanth Rajinikanth Coolie Trailer Lokesh Kanagaraj Coolie Coolie Release Date Coolie A Certificate
