Dominic Arun’s Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra is proving unstoppable at the box office. The Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer has crossed the ₹50 crore mark in India within just eight days of release, riding high on strong word-of-mouth and impressive weekday stability.

Lokah: Chapter 1 box office collection

According to early trade estimates from Sacnilk, the film earned ₹6.54 crore net in India on Thursday, taking its total domestic collection to ₹52.89 crore.

The movie opened with a modest ₹2.7 crore but gained momentum with positive word-of-mouth, registering ₹4 crore on Friday. Collections further surged over the weekend with ₹7.6 crore on Saturday and an impressive ₹10.1 crore on Sunday. Even during weekdays, the film remained steady, pulling in more than ₹7 crore daily and showing minimal dips.

Dulquer Salmaan Reacts to the Success

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films, Lokah Chapter 1 has become a box office revelation. At a recent success meet in Hyderabad, the actor-producer expressed his astonishment at the film’s performance.

He said, “We are still trying to process what is happening. For us, Lokah was something always very intimate; it almost felt like a very expensive indie film. We had to get Jakes (Bejoy) to commercialise it. But the way it’s just blown up and everywhere in the country, I have done 40 plus movies, and I have not experienced this as a hero for any of my films. Thank you to the audiences for accepting Lokah.”

Story and Cast of Lokah

The film narrates the tale of Chandra, played by Kalyani Priyadarshan, who is summoned back to India by her leader Moothon, voiced by Mammootty. The narrative combines mystery, action, and emotional depth. Naslen portrays Chandra’s neighbour and love interest, Sunny, while Sandy steps into the role of Inspector Nachiyappa, the antagonist.