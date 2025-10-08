Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaLokah Chapter 1 Becomes First Malayalam Film To Cross ₹300 Crore

Lokah Chapter 1 Becomes First Malayalam Film To Cross ₹300 Crore

Dominic Arun’s Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra makes history as the first Malayalam film to surpass ₹300 crore, breaking box office records in Kerala and globally, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Dulquer Salmaan.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 08:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dominic Arun’s superhero saga Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra has set an unprecedented milestone in Mollywood, emerging as the first Malayalam film to surpass the ₹300 crore mark. The film, which released on 28 August, has not only become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time but also the biggest earner in Kerala, surpassing iconic stars like Mohanlal and Mammootty.

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra creates box office record

According to Sacnilk, the film, led by Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, and Sandy, crossed ₹299.9 crore in just 40 days and has now officially breached the ₹300 crore threshold—a historic first for Malayalam cinema. Previous blockbusters, including Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s L2 Empuraan (₹265.5 crore), Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi’s Manjummel Boys (₹240 crore), and Mohanlal and Prakash Varma’s Thudarum (₹234.5 crore), now rank behind Lokah in box office history.

Lokah continues to dominate theatres, holding records for the highest-grossing Malayalam film globally in its opening weekend and claiming the top spot for collections in Kerala.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wayfarer Films (@dqswayfarerfilms)

About Lokah: Chapter 1

The film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra/Neeli, a mysterious yakshi-vampire, alongside Naslen, Sandy, Arun Kurian, and Chandu Salim Kumar. Dulquer Salmaan, who produced the film under Wayfarer Films, makes a cameo, along with Tovino Thomas, Anna Ben, Soubin Shahir, and Santhy Balachandran. Mammootty lends his voice to the character Moothon, while Sandy plays the egotistical policeman Nachiyappa, who comes face-to-face with Chandra’s wrath.

Lokah Chapter 2

Following the film’s success, Lokah: Chapter 2 has already been announced. The teaser confirms Tovino Thomas will return as the mischievous goblin Michael, while Dulquer Salmaan is back as the shape-shifting Charlie, setting the stage for another fantastical chapter in the franchise. While Lokah Chapter 2 will see Tovino step into the lead, the release date for the much-anticipated follow-up is yet to be revealed.

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 08:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lokah Chapter 1
Read more
