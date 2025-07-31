Kingdom X Review: Vijay Deverakonda’s Comeback Called A Near-Masterpiece

Vijay Deverakonda’s action-packed thriller Kingdom finally released in theatres on Thursday, July 31, and social media can’t stop raving. The film marks his first major release since The Family Star (2024), and according to early reactions, it’s nothing short of a comeback.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their excitement, hailing the movie as a turning point for the actor. While some pointed out minor flaws, most agreed that the film hits its stride when it counts—largely due to Vijay’s commanding performance.

Kingdom X Reviews

Sharing a detailed review of the film, a user wrote, "#Kingdom begins with grandeur but stumbles on its way to the throne. A near-masterpiece that deserved a more decisive end."

Another user wrote, "#Kingdom is decent one time watch movie. Can have fair experience if expectations are kept low. Technicalities worked good than writing. 2/5 "

Sharing his review of the film, a third user wrote, "1st half is excellent, but VJD’s screen presence & Anirudh’s score elevate the 2nd half! Satyadev delivers big Interval scene, Story is solid, few screenplay dips. A decent action thriller! Rating: 3.5/5 #Kingdom"

About Kingdom

Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, the Telugu film Kingdom is produced by Sithara Entertainments in association with Fortune Four Cinemas. The movie features Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead.

Originally scheduled for release on May 30, the film was postponed to July 4 in the wake of India-Pakistan tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack.