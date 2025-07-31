Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaKingdom X Review: Vijay Deverakonda’s Comeback Called A Near-Masterpiece

Kingdom X Review: Vijay Deverakonda’s Comeback Called A Near-Masterpiece

Vijay Deverakonda’s action-packed thriller Kingdom finally released in theatres on Thursday, July 31, and social media can’t stop raving.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 06:21 PM (IST)

Vijay Deverakonda’s action-packed thriller Kingdom finally released in theatres on Thursday, July 31, and social media can’t stop raving. The film marks his first major release since The Family Star (2024), and according to early reactions, it’s nothing short of a comeback.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their excitement, hailing the movie as a turning point for the actor. While some pointed out minor flaws, most agreed that the film hits its stride when it counts—largely due to Vijay’s commanding performance.

Kingdom X Reviews

Sharing a detailed review of the film, a user wrote, "#Kingdom begins with grandeur but stumbles on its way to the throne. A near-masterpiece that deserved a more decisive end."

Another user wrote, "#Kingdom is decent one time watch movie. Can have fair experience if expectations are kept low. Technicalities worked good than writing. 2/5 "

Sharing his review of the film, a third user wrote, "1st half is excellent, but VJD’s screen presence & Anirudh’s score elevate the 2nd half! Satyadev delivers big Interval scene, Story is solid, few screenplay dips. A decent action thriller! Rating: 3.5/5 #Kingdom"

About Kingdom

Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, the Telugu film Kingdom is produced by Sithara Entertainments in association with Fortune Four Cinemas. The movie features Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead.

Originally scheduled for release on May 30, the film was postponed to July 4 in the wake of India-Pakistan tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack.

 

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 06:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Deverakonda Kingdom
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Govt Reviewing US Tariffs' Impact On Indian Goods, Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest: Goyal
Govt Reviewing US Tariffs' Impact On Indian Goods, Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest: Goyal
India
‘Not A Dead Economy’: Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shukla Rebuke Trump While Rahul Gandhi Backs US Prez
‘Not A Dead Economy’: Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shukla Rebuke Trump While Rahul Backs Trump
Cricket
Shubman Gill Shatters Sunil Gavaskar's 47-Year-Old Record
Shubman Gill Shatters Sunil Gavaskar's 47-Year-Old Record
Cities
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rains Devastate Rajasthan, MP, AP; Villagers Demand Relief Amid Dam Crisis
Breaking: Viral Odisha Scooter Stunt Sparks ₹21,500 Fine; Gangster Shot Dead In Broad Daylight
Breaking: Dharchula Vehicle Accident Injures 7; Malegaon Verdict Nears After 17 Years
Mumbai teacher burns child’s hand; newborn dies in UP hospital due to gross negligence
Rajasthan Theft Protests Erupt As Jhalawar Boils; Maligaon Blast Verdict Expected After 17 Years
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget