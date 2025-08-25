Kingdom OTT Release: Here’s When And Where To Watch Vijay Deverakonda’s Spy Action Drama

Gowtam Tinnanuri’s high-octane spy action thriller Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda, Satyadev, Bhagyashri Borse, and Venkitesh, hit theatres on 31 July to much anticipation but ended up receiving mixed reviews. Now, less than a month later, the film is all set for its OTT debut.

Kingdom OTT Release Date and Platform

Kingdom will premiere on Netflix this Ganesh Chaturthi, 27 August, and will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Interestingly, due to title issues, the Hindi version will be released as Saamrajya.

Announcing the digital premiere, Netflix India wrote: “In the kingdom of gold, blood and fire… a new king rises from the ashes.”

Producer Sithara Entertainments also echoed the excitement, confirming the multilingual release.

About the Film

The film follows Suri (Vijay Deverakonda), a constable-turned-spy who undertakes a risky mission in Sri Lanka to find his long-lost brother Siva (Satyadev). His journey pits him against Murugan (Venkitesh), the son of dreaded cartel king Odiyappan (Baburaj). Along the way, Suri finds an ally in Dr Madhu (Bhagyashri Borse), who eventually falls for him.

Though released amid sky-high expectations, Kingdom managed to collect ₹82.02 crore worldwide before wrapping up its theatrical run. The climax teases a potential sequel in the spy-action franchise.

Controversies Around the Film

Upon release, Kingdom drew criticism for its portrayal of Sri Lankan Tamils. Members of the political party Naam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK) staged protests in Tiruchy, tore posters, and disrupted screenings, demanding a ban.

The matter even reached the Madras High Court, where the Tamil Nadu state police assured that theatres would receive protection if needed to continue screenings.