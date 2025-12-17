Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaKGF, Salaar Co-Director Kirtan Nadagouda’s 4-Year-Old Son Dies In Lift Accident, Pawan Kalyan Offers Condolences

KGF, Salaar Co-Director Kirtan Nadagouda’s 4-Year-Old Son Dies In Lift Accident, Pawan Kalyan Offers Condolences

KGF and Salaar co-director Kirtan Nadagouda is grieving the loss of his four-year-old son Sonarsh, who died after getting stuck in a lift. Pawan Kalyan confirmed the tragedy and offered condolences.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 07:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Filmmaker Kirtan Nadagouda, known for his work on blockbuster projects like KGF and Salaar, is mourning an unimaginable personal loss. His four-year-old son, Sonarsh K Nadagouda, died in a tragic lift accident, a development that has left the film fraternity in shock.

KGF and Salaar co-director Kirtan Nadagouda loses 4-year-old son

According to a report by Kannada Prabha, the heartbreaking incident occurred on Monday when the four-and-a-half-year-old child reportedly got trapped in a lift. Kirtan and his wife, Samriddhi Patel, are said to be devastated by the sudden loss. The family has not issued an official statement so far.

What happened to Kirtan Nadagouda’s son Sonarsh

The publication stated that Sonarsh K Nadagouda died after getting stuck in a lift, sending shockwaves through the Kannada and Telugu film industries. Close friends and colleagues have expressed disbelief over the tragic accident that claimed the young child’s life.

Kirtan Nadagouda’s journey from KGF and Salaar to directorial debut

Kirtan Nadagouda has been associated with several Kannada films over the years and rose to prominence after collaborating closely with director Prashanth Neel. He served as a second unit director and co-director on the KGF franchise as well as Salaar. The filmmaker was preparing to step into the spotlight as a director with his Telugu debut — a horror film backed by Mythri Movie Makers and Prashanth Neel — which was formally launched last month.

Pawan Kalyan confirms tragic news, offers condolences

Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan took to social media to confirm the tragic news and extend his condolences to the bereaved family. In an emotional message, he wrote, “The tragic death of director Sri Kirtan Nadagowda's son is heartbreaking. The tragedy that befell the family of Sri Kirtan Nadagowda, who is making his directorial debut in Telugu and Kannada, has left me deeply saddened. Chiranjeevi Sonarsh K. Nadagowda, son of Sri Keerthan and Smt. Samriddhi Patel passed away.”

He further added, “I was deeply saddened to learn about the death of four-and-a-half-year-old Sonarsh, who got stuck in a lift. I express my deepest condolences to Sri Kirtan and Smt. Samriddhi. I pray to the Almighty to give the couple the courage to overcome the grief of their son.”

Following the news, messages of sympathy and support have poured in from fans and members of the film industry, standing in solidarity with the family during this painful time.

Published at : 17 Dec 2025 07:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
KGF Salaar
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Delhi NCR
Old Vehicles To Face Action In Delhi-NCR As SC Lifts Protection
Old Vehicles To Face Action In Delhi-NCR As SC Lifts Protection
Punjab
Punjab Panchayat Results: AAP Wins 3 Seats in Kapurthala, Leads Statewide
Punjab Panchayat Results: AAP Wins 3 Seats in Kapurthala, Leads Statewide
States
Kabaddi Player Murder Case: Gangster Harpinder Singh Killed In Mohali Encounter
Kabaddi Player Murder Case: Gangster Harpinder Singh Killed In Mohali Encounter
World
Imran Khan ‘Held In Death Cell’ At Pakistan's Adiala Jail, Sons Share Chilling Account
Imran Khan ‘Held In Death Cell’ At Pakistan's Adiala Jail, Sons Share Chilling Account
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Arrives in Berlin, Receives Warm Welcome at Airport
Breaking: Eight Children Injured as Speeding Vehicle Hits School Van in Jaipur
PM Modi In Ethopian Parliament: India, Ethiopia Elevate Ties to Strategic Partnership, Strengthen Trade, Technology, and Agriculture
PM Praliamentry Address: PM Modi Praises Ethiopia’s Heritage, Strengthens Ties in Parliamentary Address
Goa NightClub Fire : Luthra Brothers Reach Goa, to Be Produced Before Court Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget