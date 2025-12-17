Filmmaker Kirtan Nadagouda, known for his work on blockbuster projects like KGF and Salaar, is mourning an unimaginable personal loss. His four-year-old son, Sonarsh K Nadagouda, died in a tragic lift accident, a development that has left the film fraternity in shock.

KGF and Salaar co-director Kirtan Nadagouda loses 4-year-old son

According to a report by Kannada Prabha, the heartbreaking incident occurred on Monday when the four-and-a-half-year-old child reportedly got trapped in a lift. Kirtan and his wife, Samriddhi Patel, are said to be devastated by the sudden loss. The family has not issued an official statement so far.

What happened to Kirtan Nadagouda’s son Sonarsh

The publication stated that Sonarsh K Nadagouda died after getting stuck in a lift, sending shockwaves through the Kannada and Telugu film industries. Close friends and colleagues have expressed disbelief over the tragic accident that claimed the young child’s life.

Kirtan Nadagouda’s journey from KGF and Salaar to directorial debut

Kirtan Nadagouda has been associated with several Kannada films over the years and rose to prominence after collaborating closely with director Prashanth Neel. He served as a second unit director and co-director on the KGF franchise as well as Salaar. The filmmaker was preparing to step into the spotlight as a director with his Telugu debut — a horror film backed by Mythri Movie Makers and Prashanth Neel — which was formally launched last month.

Pawan Kalyan confirms tragic news, offers condolences

Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan took to social media to confirm the tragic news and extend his condolences to the bereaved family. In an emotional message, he wrote, “The tragic death of director Sri Kirtan Nadagowda's son is heartbreaking. The tragedy that befell the family of Sri Kirtan Nadagowda, who is making his directorial debut in Telugu and Kannada, has left me deeply saddened. Chiranjeevi Sonarsh K. Nadagowda, son of Sri Keerthan and Smt. Samriddhi Patel passed away.”

దర్శకుడు శ్రీ కీర్తన్ నాదగౌడ కుమారుడి దుర్మరణం మనస్తాపం కలిగించింది



తెలుగు, కన్నడ భాషల్లో దర్శకుడిగా పరిచయమవుతున్న శ్రీ కీర్తన్ నాదగౌడ కుటుంబంలో చోటు చేసుకున్న విషాదం ఎంతో ఆవేదనకు లోను చేసింది. శ్రీ కీర్తన్, శ్రీమతి సమృద్ధి పటేల్ దంపతుల కుమారుడు చిరంజీవి సోనార్ష్ కె.నాదగౌడ… — Deputy CMO, Andhra Pradesh (@APDeputyCMO) December 15, 2025

He further added, “I was deeply saddened to learn about the death of four-and-a-half-year-old Sonarsh, who got stuck in a lift. I express my deepest condolences to Sri Kirtan and Smt. Samriddhi. I pray to the Almighty to give the couple the courage to overcome the grief of their son.”

Following the news, messages of sympathy and support have poured in from fans and members of the film industry, standing in solidarity with the family during this painful time.