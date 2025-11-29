Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kerala High Court To Screen Malayalam Film 'Haal' Before Final Ruling

Kerala High Court To Screen Malayalam Film ‘Haal’ Before Final Ruling

Kerala High Court agrees to watch Malayalam film ‘Haal’ before deciding on appeal challenging the CBFC order quashed by a Single Judge.

By : IANS | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 07:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Kerala High Court on Saturday agreed to watch the Malayalam film 'Haal', before deciding on a writ appeal filed by the Catholic Congress challenging the Single Judge's order that quashed the A-certificate and cuts imposed on the movie by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The Division Bench, comprising Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice P.V. Balakrishnan, said that if no objectionable content is found, exemplary costs may be imposed on the appellant.

The Bench noted that the Single Judge had already watched the movie last month before ruling in favour of the filmmakers.

"But if we find that there is nothing in that, we would impose costs. Because the learned Single Judge has already seen it. Why disbelieve him? But since this is an appeal, we have to see," the Bench remarked orally.

The judges also cautioned that exemplary costs would be levied if the appeal is dismissed.

The Court directed the counsel for the Catholic Congress to file a memo specifying the exact time stamps in the film where they claim objectionable content appears.

It also issued an interim order stating that the movie must be screened for the judges on Wednesday, December 3, after 7 p.m.

"The learned counsel for the first respondent is requested to arrange for the exhibition of the movie on Wednesday... both counsel are directed to remain present at the venue when the film, along with English subtitles, would be exhibited," the order states.

In lighter remarks during the proceedings, Justice Dharmadhikari commented, "I'll be seeing my first Malayalam movie. Chalo, it will be a good experience."

The case has been posted for further consideration on December 4, after the judges watch the film.

Produced by Juby Thomas and directed by Muhammed Rafeek, the film was planned to be released during Onam, but even after months, it remains in limbo.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Nov 2025 07:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Haal Film Case Malayalam Movie Haal CBFC Kerala Justice Dharmadhikari Justice PV Balakrishnan Muhammed Rafeek
