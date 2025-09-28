Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Karur Rally Chaos: Police, Vijay's Delay Blamed For One Of TN's Worst Political Rally Tragedies

Karur Rally Chaos: Police, Vijay’s Delay Blamed For One Of TN’s Worst Political Rally Tragedies

A stampede at Vijay's TVK rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, killed 39 and injured 100. The crowd of 27,000 far exceeded the expected 10,000.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 10:17 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tamil Nadu witnessed a tragic stampede at a political rally held by actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Karur on Saturday. At least 39 people lost their lives, while nearly 100 others sustained injuries. Top cop G Venkataraman attributed the disaster to a seven-hour delay in Vijay’s arrival, which triggered an uncontrollable surge of supporters.

Turnout Far Exceeded Expectations

In a late-night press conference, Mr. Venkataraman revealed that the organisers had estimated a crowd of 10,000, but approximately 27,000 people showed up. He noted that 500 personnel had been deployed to manage the rally.

"Earlier rallies of TVK had smaller crowds, but this time the turnout was far higher than expected," Venkataraman said.

Delay and Misinformation Led to Crowd Surge

The police chief explained that a surge occurred after TVK announced on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle that 51-year-old Vijay would arrive at 12 noon. Rally permission, however, had been sought for 3 pm-10 pm.

"The permission was sought between 3 pm-10 pm. The TVK Twitter account said he would come at 12, and the crowd started coming in from 11 AM. He came at 7.40 PM. The people lacked sufficient food and water under the hot sun," Venkataraman added, noting it was “too early to say what exactly triggered the stampede.”

Visuals Show Chaos at the Venue

Videos from the rally showed thousands surrounding a large campaign vehicle on which Vijay stood and addressed supporters. Visuals also captured him throwing water bottles to fainting attendees and calling for police help when the crowd became uncontrollable.

 

Vijay Expresses Heartbreak

Vijay, who has drawn massive crowds since launching TVK in 2024, expressed his grief over the tragedy.

"My heart is broken; I am in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow," he wrote on X.

"I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for the swift recovery of those receiving treatment in the hospital," he added.

Vijay has been actively campaigning ahead of state elections scheduled for early 2026.

Concerns Over TVK Rallies and Legal Warnings

The tragedy has intensified scrutiny over TVK rallies, which have repeatedly violated restrictions. Despite a ban on roadshows, Vijay’s convoy often turned into mobile roadshows with hundreds of cadres. Courts had previously warned that such practices carried serious risks, placing responsibility on both the actor-politician and the police.

Commission Announced to Probe Rally Disaster

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a commission headed by retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan to investigate whether the police underestimated the rally’s scale or if Vijay’s delayed arrival was a deliberate tactic to amplify crowds—an error that culminated in one of Tamil Nadu’s worst political rally tragedies.

 

Published at : 28 Sep 2025 10:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Karur Rally Tragedy TVK Rally Tragedy
