Kara Gets Strong First-Day Reviews On Twitter, Fans Call Dhanush’s Performance One Of The Best

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Director Vignesh Raja lauded for sharp writing and execution.

Dhanush’s crime thriller Kara has hit the theatres today. The movie has just been released and is already getting attention and praise from audiences. Viewers who went to see the first-day screening have reacted to the actor’s performance, the storyline, and director Vignesh Raja’s work.

The rural crime drama is set in 1991 and revolves around the Gulf War and the fuel crisis, a theme that feels relatable even today due to the Middle East conflicts. The audience has particularly appreciated the bank robbery sequences and the background score by GV Prakash Kumar.

Fans Review Kara Online

One viewer wrote, “Among all the heist-related movies I’ve watched, #Kara easily stands out as one of the best. @vigneshraja89 has clearly done his homework. The writing is sharp, well-researched, and the execution is top-notch. As for @dhanushkraja, no matter what role he plays, he completely owns it. His performance is powerful, natural, and very engaging. The screenplay moves at a fast pace and keeps you hooked without any dull moments. Overall, it’s a gripping theatrical experience.”

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Another viewer gave the film 4 stars and said, “A well-written and executed heist thriller with strong emotional depth. It also works like a redemption drama with a touching father-son bond as one of the highlights. @dhanushkraja delivers another strong performance. @vigneshraja89 shows great command over genre storytelling. @gvprakash’s background score and songs add a lot to the film.”

#Kara Review - Hats off to #Dhanush for accepting this project. Any other actor than him would have not made such an impact. Kudos to #VigneshRaja for choosing a unique story - totally in contrast to his debut Por Thozhil. The first half is completely emotional and second half is… pic.twitter.com/zv1cBU53pV — Studio Flicks (@StudioFlicks) April 30, 2026

Praise For Dhanush

Audiences have loved Dhanush’s performance and called it a power-packed one. They have also labelled it as one of his best performances in recent years. A viewer wrote, “Dhanush is definitely one of the finest actors in our country. What a powerhouse performer he is. Be it an emotional scene or an intense scene, he effortlessly steals the show with his exceptional expressions and screen presence.”

Another viewer stated, “Hats off to #Dhanush for accepting this project. Any other actor would not have made such an impact. Kudos to #VigneshRaja for choosing a unique story - totally in contrast to his debut Por Thozhil. The first half is completely emotional and the second half is thrilling. Things get more gripping when a cat and mouse thriller has an additional character - unexpected baddie rolling in.”

#Kara is definitely the best Dhanush film in recent years. Most importantly its a heartful film without much violence and bloodshed after a very long time. pic.twitter.com/ozxZridIQl — vishnu! (@itzvish07) April 30, 2026

Vignesh Raja Earns Praise

After his directorial debut Por Thozhil, fans noted that Vignesh has delivered a very strong follow-up, showing off his directorial skills. Viewers have noted his strong writing and storytelling style.

A person wrote, “@vigneshraja89 showcases impressive writing skills with a screenplay that feels well researched and thoughtfully structured. The heist portions are handled with clarity and precision, making them both believable and engaging. The bank heist sequence leading into the interval is brilliantly executed. The tension, staging, and payoff make it a true highlight of the film. The interval block, in particular, is a standout moment that delivers a proper theatrical high.”

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Another said, “Director Vignesh Raja delivers another banger after Por Thozhil. There may be multiple movies where the hero robs out of necessity, but the way Kara handles that with unwavering intensity and a screenplay that flows smoothly is so good. Topics like these have the risk of turning preachy, but Vignesh Raja keeps you hooked with the screenplay and the film never goes into the preachy territory.”

About Kara

Kara is directed by Vignesh Raja and produced by Vels Film International. The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The film also stars Mamitha Baiju, Jayaram, and Suraj Venjaramoodu in important roles. Cinematography is handled by Theni Eswar, and editing is done by Srijith Sarang