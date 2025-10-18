Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kantara Star Rishab Shetty Pays Tribute At Mundeshwari Temple After Film’s Success

After the blockbuster success of Kantara: Chapter 1, Rishab Shetty visited the ancient Mundeshwari Temple in Bihar, performing rituals and expressing gratitude for the film’s journey.

By : IANS | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 01:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After the success of “Kantara: Chapter 1”, actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty visited the ancient Mundeshwari Temple in Bihar to express his gratitude.

Pictures from Rishab’s visit to the temple showed the actor-filmmaker performing aarti and posing near the shrine. He also took part in the coronation ritual of Maa Mundeshwari and immersed himself in the temple’s spiritual atmosphere.

A close friend to Rishab told IANS: “It is the oldest temple in the world and Kantara is based on one of the most rooted stories of India. The film also has a connection to Mata Chamundi, which is why he wanted to express his gratitude.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

The Mundeshwari Devi Temple is an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected monument since 1915. It is an ancient temple which is believed to be dedicated to the worship of the goddess Durga and god Shiva, and is claimed as the oldest functional Hindu temple in the world.

The creative team of “Kantara: Chapter 1” includes music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan.

Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 is an epic mythological action film directed by Rishab Shetty. The film stars Rishab Shetty along with Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah.

A prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, the story delves deeper into the origins of the tradition and ancestral conflict introduced in the first film.

Set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, the film explores the ancient roots of the Buta Kola ritual and the lore and history explored in the first film released in 2022. Like its predecessor, the prequel blends regional folklore, spirituality, and action, continuing the saga of man's relationship with nature and the divine.

Released on October 2, in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English.

Meanwhile, Kantara was released in 2022. It features Rishab in dual roles, along with Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, and Achyuth Kumar.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Oct 2025 01:54 PM (IST)
Read more
Photo Gallery

