Indian cinema has once again found a place on the global awards map. Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 and Anupam Kher’s Tanvi The Great have earned spots among the 201 feature films deemed eligible for consideration in the Best Picture category at the 98th Academy Awards. The development has sparked pride and excitement, especially because neither film was officially “sent” as India’s entry, yet both qualified through the Academy’s independent eligibility route.

How the Films Qualified Without Official Submission

Unlike the International Feature Film category, where countries submit a single official entry, the Best Picture category allows films to qualify independently by fulfilling the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ eligibility criteria. According to Variety, AMPAS released a list of feature films that met these conditions.

To qualify, films must complete a theatrical run that includes screenings in at least 10 of the top 50 U.S. markets within 45 days of their initial release in 2025. In addition, filmmakers must submit the confidential Representation and Inclusion Standards Entry (RAISE) form and meet at least two of the Academy’s four inclusion standards. Both Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 and Tanvi The Great successfully met these requirements, placing them in contention despite not being part of an official national submission.

Kantara Chapter 1: Rooted in Culture, Aimed at the World

Produced by Hombale Films, Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 serves as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. The film delves into the origins of Daiva worship in the Tulunadu region, tracing its history back to the fourth-century Kadamba dynasty. Rishab Shetty returns as both actor and director, portraying Berme, the protector of the Kantara forest and its indigenous communities.

With its deep cultural narrative and mythological undertones, the film has drawn international attention, helping it secure a place on the Academy’s eligibility list.

Tanvi The Great: A Story of Dreams and Determination

Directed by veteran actor Anupam Kher, Tanvi The Great tells the story of Tanvi Raina, a young girl with autism who dreams of joining the Indian Army, inspired by her late father’s service. Shubhangi leads the film, supported by an ensemble cast that includes Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, and Karan Tacker.

The film’s emotional core and inclusive storytelling appear to have resonated with global audiences and Academy norms, enabling it to qualify independently.

What Lies Ahead at the Oscars

In November 2025, AMPAS had already announced eligible films in categories such as Documentary, Animated Feature, and International Feature Film, bringing the total number of eligible titles across sections to 317. The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards are set to be announced on January 22.

With two Indian films now part of the Best Picture eligibility list, the achievement underscores how Indian cinema can reach the Oscars stage through global theatrical presence and compliance with Academy standards—without relying solely on official submissions.