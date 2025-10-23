Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kantara Chapter 1 Overtakes Chhaava To Become Highest-Grossing Indian Film Of 2025

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 crosses ₹800 crore worldwide, surpassing Chhaava to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, cementing its place as a Kannada cinema blockbuster.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 05:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The title of highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 has shifted from Chhaava to Kantara Chapter 1, as Rishab Shetty’s period actioner reportedly crossed ₹800 crore in global box office collections on Wednesday, surpassing Chhaava’s lifetime total of ₹807 crore.

Kantara Chapter 1 leaves Chhaava behind

Kantara Chapter 1, a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, is both directed by and stars Rishab Shetty in the lead role. The film, produced by Hombale Films, has been breaking records since its release. According to the studio, the movie earned ₹717 crore worldwide in its first two weeks. In its third weekend, it continued its rapid pace, adding ₹38 crore net in India, and a further ₹92 crore gross worldwide over six days, taking its total to an estimated ₹809 crore, edging past Chhaava.

However, some industry trackers, including Sacnilk, report slightly lower figures, putting Kantara Chapter 1’s total around ₹775 crore worldwide after 21 days (as of Wednesday night). In India alone, it has collected approximately ₹556.75 crore net, alongside an estimated $13 million from overseas markets. An English-language version of the film is slated for release later this month.

2025’s Top-grossing Indian films

Following Kantara Chapter 1 and Chhaava, the year’s top earners include Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara (₹576 crore worldwide), Rajinikanth’s Coolie (₹500+ crore), and Yash Raj Films’ War 2 (₹365 crore). Other notable releases crossing ₹300 crore include Mahavatar Narsimha, OG, and Lokah Chapter 1. Among Hindi films, Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par appears just behind Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan in the top 10.

About Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara Chapter 1 is written and directed by Rishab Shetty and serves as a prequel to Kantara (2022). The film features Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah alongside Shetty. It has become the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, trailing only KGF Chapter 2, solidifying Shetty’s reputation for delivering blockbuster hits with a mix of action, drama, and local folklore.

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 05:11 PM (IST)
Kantara Chapter 1 Chhaava
