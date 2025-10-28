Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth Cinema‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Creates History With Rs 852 Cr Worldwide, Dominates Festive Season

‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Creates History With Rs 852 Cr Worldwide, Dominates Festive Season

Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel set in the 4th century, has grossed ₹852 crore worldwide. Praised for its visuals, folklore and spiritual depth, the film explores the origins of Kantara.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 07:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 has taken the box office by storm, emerging as the biggest blockbuster of the festive season. Within just a month of its release, the mythological epic has crossed a staggering ₹852 crore worldwide, cementing its place among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

A Divine Vision by Rishab Shetty

Directed, written, and headlined by Rishab Shetty, Kantara: Chapter 1 serves as the prequel to the 2022 cult hit Kantara. The film has set a new benchmark for Indian cinema with its captivating blend of folklore, spirituality, and cultural authenticity.

Released on October 2, the film has redefined cinematic storytelling with its grand scale, divine narrative, and deeply immersive world-building.

Set in the 4th Century: The Origins of Kantara

Set in the 4th Century AD, Kantara: Chapter 1 explores the sacred origins of the mystical land of Kantara, weaving a gripping saga of faith, power, and divine retribution. The film delves into mythic traditions and spiritual heritage, evoking a timeless connection between man and nature.

Praised for Its Visual and Emotional Brilliance

Both critics and audiences have hailed Kantara: Chapter 1 as a visual and emotional masterpiece. The film’s breathtaking cinematography by Arvind S. Kashyap and its hauntingly evocative background score by B. Ajaneesh Loknath have been widely praised for amplifying its divine tone and immersive atmosphere.

Theatres across India and overseas continue to witness packed shows, with viewers lauding Rishab Shetty’s commanding performance and the film’s spiritual depth.

A Stellar Cast and Massive Global Appeal

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner, the film features a powerful ensemble cast including Sapthami Gowda, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, PD Satish Chandra, and Prakash Thuminad.

Its exploration of myth and devotion, set against lush natural landscapes, has struck a deep chord with audiences across the globe.

English-Language Release Set for October 31

Following its phenomenal success, Kantara: Chapter 1 is now gearing up for its English-language release on October 31. This move aims to bring the divine saga to an even wider global audience, expanding the film’s reach beyond linguistic and cultural boundaries.

A Cinematic Triumph That Transcends Borders

With its seamless blend of spirituality, folklore, and cinematic brilliance, Kantara: Chapter 1 stands as the undisputed winner of the Diwali box office race. Beyond its record-breaking numbers, the film reaffirms Indian cinema’s power to craft stories that are both deeply rooted in tradition and universally resonant.

 

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 07:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishab Shetty Kantara Chapter 1
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
ECI Issues Notice To Prashant Kishor For Dual Voter Registration In Bihar & West Bengal
ECI Issues Notice To Prashant Kishor For Dual Voter Registration In Bihar & West Bengal
Election 2025
'Govt Job To All Families': Tejashwi Releases Mahagathbandhan's Manifesto For Bihar Polls
'Govt Job To All Families': Tejashwi Releases Mahagathbandhan's Manifesto For Bihar Polls
India
Delhi Conducts First-Ever Cloud Seeding Trial To Combat Air Pollution, Rains Likely Soon
Delhi Conducts First-Ever Cloud Seeding Trial To Combat Air Pollution, Rains Likely Soon
Cities
Cyclone Montha Intensifies Over Bay Of Bengal; Odisha Urges Visitors To Defer Coastal Visits
Cyclone Montha Intensifies Over Bay Of Bengal; Odisha Urges Visitors To Defer Coastal Visits
Advertisement

Videos

Mahagathbandhan Manifesto to Focus on Youth and Women: Monthly Aid, Jobs for Every Household Expected
Chhath Puja Concludes with Arghya to Rising Sun: Leaders and Devotees Offer Prayers Across India
Breaking: Delhi to Ban BS4 and BS5 Diesel Vehicles from Nov 1: Only BS6 Models Allowed Entry
Double Voter Controversy: Prashant Kishor Listed as Voter in Both Bengal and Bihar, EC Probes Begin
Breaking: Mahagathbandhan to Unveil Bihar Poll Manifesto: Jobs for Every Family, ₹2,500 Aid for Women
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget