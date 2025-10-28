‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Creates History With Rs 852 Cr Worldwide, Dominates Festive Season

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 has taken the box office by storm, emerging as the biggest blockbuster of the festive season. Within just a month of its release, the mythological epic has crossed a staggering ₹852 crore worldwide, cementing its place among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

A Divine Vision by Rishab Shetty

Directed, written, and headlined by Rishab Shetty, Kantara: Chapter 1 serves as the prequel to the 2022 cult hit Kantara. The film has set a new benchmark for Indian cinema with its captivating blend of folklore, spirituality, and cultural authenticity.

Released on October 2, the film has redefined cinematic storytelling with its grand scale, divine narrative, and deeply immersive world-building.

Set in the 4th Century: The Origins of Kantara

Set in the 4th Century AD, Kantara: Chapter 1 explores the sacred origins of the mystical land of Kantara, weaving a gripping saga of faith, power, and divine retribution. The film delves into mythic traditions and spiritual heritage, evoking a timeless connection between man and nature.

Praised for Its Visual and Emotional Brilliance

Both critics and audiences have hailed Kantara: Chapter 1 as a visual and emotional masterpiece. The film’s breathtaking cinematography by Arvind S. Kashyap and its hauntingly evocative background score by B. Ajaneesh Loknath have been widely praised for amplifying its divine tone and immersive atmosphere.

Theatres across India and overseas continue to witness packed shows, with viewers lauding Rishab Shetty’s commanding performance and the film’s spiritual depth.

A Stellar Cast and Massive Global Appeal

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner, the film features a powerful ensemble cast including Sapthami Gowda, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, PD Satish Chandra, and Prakash Thuminad.

Its exploration of myth and devotion, set against lush natural landscapes, has struck a deep chord with audiences across the globe.

English-Language Release Set for October 31

Following its phenomenal success, Kantara: Chapter 1 is now gearing up for its English-language release on October 31. This move aims to bring the divine saga to an even wider global audience, expanding the film’s reach beyond linguistic and cultural boundaries.

A Cinematic Triumph That Transcends Borders

With its seamless blend of spirituality, folklore, and cinematic brilliance, Kantara: Chapter 1 stands as the undisputed winner of the Diwali box office race. Beyond its record-breaking numbers, the film reaffirms Indian cinema’s power to craft stories that are both deeply rooted in tradition and universally resonant.