Kannada Actor Harish Rai, Known For Om And KGF, Passes Away At 55

Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, known for his powerful performances in Om and the KGF franchise, passed away at 55 after a long battle with cancer. His demise leaves a void in South Indian cinema.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 05:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, celebrated for his impactful performances in Om and the KGF franchise alongside Yash, passed away on Thursday after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 55 and is survived by his wife and two sons.

Karnataka Deputy CM pays tribute

Confirming the news of Rai’s demise, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his grief. He wrote, “The passing away of Harish Rai, the renowned villain actor of Kannada cinema, is an extremely sorrowful event. The film industry has become poorer with the death of Harish Roy, who was suffering from cancer.”

Shivakumar further added, “In films including Om, Hello Yama, as well as KGF and KGF 2, Harish Roy had acted wonderfully and attracted everyone’s attention. I pray that his soul attains peace and that God grants strength to his family and loved ones to bear this loss. Om Shanti.”

About Harish Rai's career

Over the years, Harish Rai carved a niche for himself in the Kannada film industry with his commanding screen presence and ability to bring depth to his characters. His filmography boasts several acclaimed titles such as Samara, Bangalore Underworld, Jodihakki, Raj Bahadur, Sanju Weds Geetha, Swayamvara, and Nalla.

While his versatility shone through in a variety of roles, it was his performances in Shivarajkumar’s cult classic Om and Prashanth Neel’s KGF series that earned him enduring fame. His portrayal of intense and morally complex characters made him one of the most memorable screen villains in Kannada cinema.

Harish Rai’s passing leaves a void in South Indian cinema. Over a career spanning several decades, he worked across Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu films, earning admiration from both critics and audiences alike. His legacy as a powerful performer and a respected artist will continue to inspire generations to come.

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 05:36 PM (IST)
