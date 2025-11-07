Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kamal Haasan Turns 71: Film Fraternity Unites To Celebrate The Ulaganayagan’s Legacy

From Khushbu Sundar to Joju George, celebrities across Indian cinema wished Kamal Haasan on his 71st birthday. Tributes highlight his legacy, collaborations, and timeless impact.

By : IANS | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 02:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Several celebrities cutting across film industries joined scores of people from all walks of life in greeting actor, producer and politician Kamal Haasan, who turned 71 years old on Friday.

Actress Khushbu Sundar, who is a good friend of actor Kamal Haasan and whose husband Sundar C is to direct Rajinikanth's next film that is being produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, was among the first to greet the actor.

Taking to her social media timelines, Khushbu wrote, "To my fav, @ikamalhaasan Sir. Happy birthday."

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kushboo Sundar (@khushsundar)

Ace cinematographer Rathnavelu, who is also the cameraman for actor Ram Charan's upcoming film 'Peddi', wrote, "Happy Birthday to the greatest actor of all time @ikamalhaasan sir. Thank you for giving us moments, memories, and masterpieces. Your art lives forever. #HBDkamalhasan."

Another top cinematographer Ravi K Chandran too was among those who greeted Kamal Haasan. Ravi K Chandran, in his birthday greeting, said, "It’s really hard to find words to wish someone like you Kamal sir. So versatile, so full of knowledge and (with a) passion for cinema. What inspires me most is your childlike curiosity about everything new. It’s such an honour to know you and work with you ..Wishing you a very happy, healthy, and amazing year ahead."

 

Malayalam actor Joju George, who worked with Kamal Haasan in director Mani Ratnam's 'Thug Life', was also among the first to wish Kamal Haasan a happy birthday. He wrote, "Happy birthday to my dearest Kamal sir @ everlastingNayagan #GOAT #myfav @ikamalhaasan."

 

Several production houses too greeted actor Kamal Haasan on his special day. Well known director Lingusamy's production house Thirrupathi Brothers took to its X timeline to greet Kamal Haasan.

It wrote, "To our ulaganayagan, Engal nayagan @ikamalhaasan, happy birthday sir, keep inspiring & entertaining as you always do. Will travel together sir.

Also happy to see you joining hands with Superstar @rajinikanth sir, wishing a greater success with #SundarC sir. #HBDKamalHaasan."

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 02:00 PM (IST)
Kamal Haasan Birthday Kamal Haasan Thug Life Kamal Haasan 71 Kamal Haasan Sundar C
