Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu Lead Celeb Reactions To India Women's Historic World Cup 2025 Win

Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu Lead Celeb Reactions To India Women’s Historic World Cup 2025 Win

South Indian superstars Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and others celebrate India’s historic ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 victory over South Africa.

By : IANS | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 01:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Several top stars and celebrities from across south India including actors Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu were among those who congratulated the Indian women's cricket team after it registered a historic win against South Africa in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Finals.

Megastar Chiranjeevi took to his X timeline to congratulate the team. He wrote, "What a proud and historic day for Indian Cricket! Congratulations to our Indian women’s cricket team on such a sensational win at the #WomensWorldCup2025. It’s the victory of every young girl who dared to dream, every parent who believed, and every fan who cheered with pride. Keep shining and keep breaking barriers. Jai Hind."

For the unware, Harmanpreet Kaur-led India outclassed South Africa by 52 runs to claim their first-ever World Cup crown. Shafali Verma top-scored with a fluent 87, while Deepti Sharma anchored the middle overs with a composed 58. Richa Ghosh provided late impetus with 34 runs.

Tamil actor, producer and politician Kamal Haasan, in his congratulatory post, wrote, "The 1983 moment of Indian Women’s Cricket has arrived! Your names will live in folklore. Their legacy will ignite a million dreams. Congratulations, Team India!"

Telugu star Mahesh Babu, for his part, wrote, "What a surreal moment… History added its proudest chapter with the tricolour flying higher than ever… The Indian Women’s Team has shown extraordinary composure and character throughout the tournament… And this champions’ moment defines everything India stands for... #CWC25 #INDvSA."

Telugu actor Gopichand too penned a congratulatory message on his X timeline. He wrote, "A celebration of talent, grit & never-give-up energy! Our women have shown what fearless cricket truly looks like, inspiring a whole new generation to dream bigger. So proud of our champions! #WomensWorldCup2025."

Actor Manchu Manoj wrote, "#TeamIndia The Women in Blue have created history by bringing home the World Cup! An unforgettable display of passion, grit, and extraordinary talent , every moment on the field reflected the strength and spirit of our champions. A proud and inspiring moment for the entire nation. #WomensWorldCup2025 #WomenInBlue #Champions

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Nov 2025 01:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kamal Haasan Mahesh Babu Team India Harmanpreet Kaur Gopichand Women’s World Cup 2025 ICC World Cup 2025

