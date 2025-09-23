Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Lokah Star Kalyani Priyadarshan Refutes Viral Claims Of Staying In Orphanage

Kalyani Priyadarshan has trashed a post on X that claimed that her parents had made her brother and her to stay at an orphanage.

By : IANS | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 03:17 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan, whose just released film Lokah has now set the cash registers ringing at the box office, has trashed a post on X that claimed that her parents had made her brother and her to stay at an orphanage in Vietnam for a week, to teach them the value of life.

Replying to the tweet put out by the handle, which attributed the fake quote to her, actress Kalyani Priyadarshan wrote, "I’ve never said this and it never happened" with a smilie.

She then went on to add, "So, please stop spreading false news." Soon after the actress' responded to the tweet, the handle that posted the tweet deleted it.

Meanwhile, director Dominic Arun's 'Lokah' continues its strong run in theatres.

It may be recalled that actress Kalyani Priyadarshan, who plays the lead in film, had penned a note of gratitude to both the audiences and her unit in the wake of the collections of the film going past the Rs 200 crore mark.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen the post, the actress had said, "Yesterday, our film reached a number that was only possible because of you, the audience. I’m beyond speechless, and truly beyond grateful for the love being showered on this film. In our industry, content has always been king, the biggest star of all - and once again, you’ve proved that to us. Thank you for giving us the chance to show that stories with vision will always find their place with you."

The actress had a special word of appreciation for her director Dominic Arun.

She wrote, "And @dominic_arun (our Dom)… thank you for giving us a vision we could believe in with our whole hearts. You’re the reason we were all so excited to give everything we had - and it’s safe to say none of this would have been possible without you. To the most amazing cast and crew…this win feels special for me only because I have you guys to share it with."

The film, which is being hailed as Malayalam cinema's first woman superhero film, 'Lokah - Chapter 1 - Chandra', has been produced by Dulquer Salmaan's production house, Wayfarer Films, as part of a superhero series.

Written and directed by Dominic Arun, the film has cinematography by Nimish Raviand and editing by Chaman Chakko. Music for the film is by music composer Jakes Bejoy. The film will have action sequences choreographed by one of the best in the world, Yannick Ben. Additional Screenplay and dramaturgy for the film have been done by Santhy Balachandran, while art direction for the film is by Jithu Sebastian.

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 02:46 PM (IST)
Kalyani Priyadarshan
