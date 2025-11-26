Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kalamkaval Release Date Announced: Mammootty–Vinayakan Starrer Set For Worldwide Premiere In December 2025

Mammootty’s ‘Kalamkaval’ to hit cinemas worldwide on Dec 5, 2025. The film also stars Vinayakan and is certified U/A.

By : IANS | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 07:22 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The makers of director Jithin K Jose’s Malayalam film 'Kalamkaval', featuring Malayalam superstar Mammootty and Vinayakan in the lead, have now announced that the film will hit screens worldwide on December 5 this year.

Taking to its Instagram page, Mammootty Kampany, the production house of actor Mammootty said, "We know you've waited long.. The wait will be worth it... #Kalamkaval In Cinemas Worldwide from Decemeber 5 , 2025. Keep Calm and wait for him..."

It may be recalled that the makers had earlier announced the release date of the film as November 27 this year. However, the release got postponed.

Mammootty Kampany had then said, "Delayed, NOT Diminished. We hear you... The wait is noted. The Venom Beneath Will Arrive Soon !! #Kalamkaval Release Postponed , New Release Date will be Announced Soon !! #Mammootty #Vinayakan #MammoottyKampany #JithinKJose #WayfarerFilms #SamadTruth #TruthGlobalFilms."

The Censor Board has already cleared the film for release with a U/A certificate. In fact, Mammootty, had himself confirmed the news, stating "#Kalamkaval Censored with U/A 16+ Certificate. In Cinemas Soon."

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs ever since the makers released a teaser.

The teaser of the film, which the makers released several days ago, begins with a door being knocked. A Tamilian opens the door and asks, "Who are you?". We then see a police officer asking another cop, whose identity is not revealed to the audience, "Are you the one who's Nath?" We then are treated to a series of visuals of both lead actors --Vinayakan and Mammootty. While Vinayakan, who appears to be a police officer, sports a grim look all through out, Mammootty, whose role cannot be made out, sports the look of a cool, calm man, surveilling someone else.

The film, which is Mammootty Kampany’s seventh production, has a tagline that reads, “The venom beneath”.

Earlier this year, the makers had released the second look poster of Mammootty from the film. While releasing it, Mammootty Kampany, on its timeline had said, "Some Faces Raise Questions… Not Answers...Presenting The Second Look Poster of #Kalamkaval Directed by Jithin K Jose."

'Kalamkaval', the shooting of which was wrapped up in November last year, has story and screenplay by Jithin K Jose and Jishnu Sreekumar. It has editing by Praveen Prabhakar and cinematography by Faisal Ali. Music for this exciting entertainer will be by young composer Mujeeb Majeed. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Action Santhosh.

The film has been in the news for the curiosity that it has triggered with its makers claiming that the film will showcase Mammootty in a role in which he has never been seen before.

Already, rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that Mammootty plays a character with shades of grey in it. However, there has been no official confirmation in this regard until now.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 07:22 AM (IST)
