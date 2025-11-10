Jatadhara Box Office: Zee Studios & Prerna Arora’s Thriller Scores Big Over The Weekend

Jatadhara has emerged as one of the surprise film in the Telugu market this season, delivering a 100% jump in collections over the weekend. Despite being an adult A-cut film with semi-horror and thriller elements, the movie has managed to strike a strong chord with the audience.

What makes Jatadhara’s even more remarkable is that it achieved this without any corporate bookings or false promotions. Backed by Zee Studios, the film relied on word-of-mouth and the sheer curiosity of its dark, mysterious narrative to pull crowds to theatres.

Industry analysts have called Jatadhara a “rare bilingual success”, proving that powerful storytelling can transcend language barriers. The Telugu audience, known for embracing bold and experimental cinema, has showered the film with praise for its intense performances, eerie atmosphere, and raw direction.

With its steady box-office run and critical appreciation, Jatadhara stands as a strong example of how regional thrillers with adult themes can find both commercial and critical success when backed by authentic vision and genuine audience support.

Prerna also highlights how modern audiences demand accountability and consistency from producers, regardless of gender. “They’re not just coming for the stars anymore,” she explains. “They want great storytelling, and they tie their expectations to the name behind the film.” For her, it’s not about being a female producer — it’s about being a producer who consistently delivers impactful cinema that resonates.

Looking back, Prerna reflects on the controversy she faced years ago regarding financial allegations, which were ultimately cleared by the Bombay High Court. She feels grateful for the court’s ruling and takes pride in how she maintained her dignity throughout the ordeal. In hindsight, she views it as a valuable learning experience — one that taught her the importance of addressing issues early on and preventing misunderstandings from escalating. She clarifies that the problem was never financial but rather personal, exacerbated by outside interference and misinformation.

She admits that the time following the controversy was tough, especially after two of her films didn’t perform well and the pandemic struck. But she rebuilt herself, piece by piece. “Justice came from the High Court, and I believe that justice from the universe is already on its way,” she shares.

“From being a deer, I’ve transformed into a dragon, one who knows how to breathe fire, just like my father taught me.” Her biggest lesson? Be bold, be outspoken, and never keep things bottled up. “This industry requires a tough exterior,” she advises. “Use your heart, but also your mind.”