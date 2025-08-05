Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaJanaki V vs State of Kerala OTT Release: When And Where To Watch The Controversial Legal Drama

Janaki V vs State of Kerala OTT Release: When And Where To Watch The Controversial Legal Drama

Janaki V vs State of Kerala, starring Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran, heads to Zee5 on August 15 after a controversial theatrical journey.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 04:24 PM (IST)

Following a theatrical release marred by controversy, the legal drama Janaki V vs State of Kerala (JSK) is now set for its digital debut. The film will premiere on Zee5 on August 15, the platform confirmed via a new trailer post on Instagram.

Legal Drama Starring Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran Heads to OTT

“No matter who opposes, justice will be achieved that is denied. From August 15, Janaki V v/s State of Kerala, on ZEE5 Malayalam. PREMIERES 15th August,” read the post by Zee5 Malayalam, unveiling unseen footage from the film.

Directed by Pravin Narayanan, the film stars Union Minister and actor Suresh Gopi alongside Anupama Parameswaran, in a courtroom thriller inspired by real events.

Janaki V vs State of Kerala tells the harrowing story of a young woman, Janaki, who becomes a victim of sexual assault by someone known to her. Despite societal pressures and personal trauma, she chooses to pursue justice through the legal system.

The trailer opens with Janaki speaking to her father over the phone, hinting at strained familial ties. As the story unfolds, she takes a bold step by filing a writ petition against the Chief Minister of Kerala. Suresh Gopi plays David Abel Donovan, the defence lawyer who represents the accused in court.

The official synopsis states, “A victim of sexual assault, Janaki battles a veteran advocate, David, who manages to prove the accused innocent. As Janaki finds that she is pregnant, her fight for justice turns into a nightmare.”

ALSO READ: Paranthu Po On OTT: 5 Reasons Ram’s Breezy Musical Comedy Deserves A Watch

CBFC Controversy and Legal Tussle Before Release

Before reaching cinemas on July 17, JSK had a turbulent journey with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). A major hurdle arose over the use of the name “Janaki” in the film’s title, citing religious sensitivity. The CBFC refused certification unless a ‘V’ was added after the name. Following intervention by the Kerala High Court, the certification was eventually granted after the title change and minor edits.

The film also faced legal trouble when a Chennai-based production company filed a case over unpaid dues of ₹1.3 crore. A stay order delayed the film’s initially planned release date of June 20.

Reception and Box Office Performance

Upon its theatrical release, Janaki V vs State of Kerala received mixed reviews and collected ₹3.27 crore globally, according to Sacnilk. Despite the lukewarm response, the film has generated curiosity for its subject matter and courtroom drama setup.

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 04:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Janaki V Vs State Of Kerala
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Cloudburst Triggers Flash Floods In Uttarkashi's Dharali, Several Feared Missing As Homes, Hotels Swept Away — Video
Cloudburst Triggers Flash Floods In Uttarkashi, Several Feared Missing As Houses Swept Away — Video
India
Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik Dies
Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik Dies
India
'This Day That Year': Army Shares Old Post On US' Support To Pakistan
'This Day That Year': Army Shares Old Post On US' Support To Pakistan
World
‘Pakistan And China Fighting For Russia,’ Says Zelensky, Pakistan Denies
‘Pakistan And China Fighting For Russia,’ Says Zelensky, Pakistan Denies
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ED Summons Industrialist Anil Ambani in ₹3000 Crore Fraud Case; Investigation Intensifies | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Priyanka Gandhi Says Opposition’s Right to Question Govt Is Constitutional Duty | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Responds Strongly to Trump’s Tariff Threat Over Russian Oil Trade | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Attends NDA MPs’ Meet, To Be Honored for Operation Sindoor Success | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Trump’s Oil Threats- 'No Bullying Will Be Tolerated' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
5 Years Of NEP: A Renaissance in India's Education Landscape | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget