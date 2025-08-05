Janaki V vs State of Kerala OTT Release: When And Where To Watch The Controversial Legal Drama

Following a theatrical release marred by controversy, the legal drama Janaki V vs State of Kerala (JSK) is now set for its digital debut. The film will premiere on Zee5 on August 15, the platform confirmed via a new trailer post on Instagram.

Legal Drama Starring Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran Heads to OTT

“No matter who opposes, justice will be achieved that is denied. From August 15, Janaki V v/s State of Kerala, on ZEE5 Malayalam. PREMIERES 15th August,” read the post by Zee5 Malayalam, unveiling unseen footage from the film.

Directed by Pravin Narayanan, the film stars Union Minister and actor Suresh Gopi alongside Anupama Parameswaran, in a courtroom thriller inspired by real events.

Janaki V vs State of Kerala tells the harrowing story of a young woman, Janaki, who becomes a victim of sexual assault by someone known to her. Despite societal pressures and personal trauma, she chooses to pursue justice through the legal system.

The trailer opens with Janaki speaking to her father over the phone, hinting at strained familial ties. As the story unfolds, she takes a bold step by filing a writ petition against the Chief Minister of Kerala. Suresh Gopi plays David Abel Donovan, the defence lawyer who represents the accused in court.

The official synopsis states, “A victim of sexual assault, Janaki battles a veteran advocate, David, who manages to prove the accused innocent. As Janaki finds that she is pregnant, her fight for justice turns into a nightmare.”

CBFC Controversy and Legal Tussle Before Release

Before reaching cinemas on July 17, JSK had a turbulent journey with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). A major hurdle arose over the use of the name “Janaki” in the film’s title, citing religious sensitivity. The CBFC refused certification unless a ‘V’ was added after the name. Following intervention by the Kerala High Court, the certification was eventually granted after the title change and minor edits.

The film also faced legal trouble when a Chennai-based production company filed a case over unpaid dues of ₹1.3 crore. A stay order delayed the film’s initially planned release date of June 20.

Reception and Box Office Performance

Upon its theatrical release, Janaki V vs State of Kerala received mixed reviews and collected ₹3.27 crore globally, according to Sacnilk. Despite the lukewarm response, the film has generated curiosity for its subject matter and courtroom drama setup.