Jana Nayagan UK Advance Booking Opens; Thousands Of Tickets Sold Within An Hour

Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan has received an overwhelming response even before its release, with advance bookings in the UK witnessing strong demand. The film, which is scheduled to hit cinemas on July 24, saw thousands of tickets being sold within the first hour after bookings opened, according to its UK distributor. The response has added to the excitement surrounding Vijay's final film as an actor before his full-time political career. After months of delay, Jana Nayagan is finally ready for release, and fans are already showing their enthusiasm through advance ticket sales overseas.

Jana Nayagan UK Booking

Advance bookings for Jana Nayagan have officially opened in the UK. Distributor Ahimsa Entertainment announced the update on social media, writing: "#JanaNayagan — 24 JULY! Tickets ON SALE at @cineworld and the show count is ABSOLUTELY INSANE!" The distributor followed it with another emotional message for Vijay's fans:

"Years from now, people will ask if you were there. Make sure your answer is YES. This isn’t just a film. It’s a goodbye to the man who gave us everything. UK — we need you in those seats. We need you to go MAD. We need you NOW. Share it far and wide and let’s make this the biggest send-off Tamil cinema has ever seen!"

thousands of UK tickets sold in 60mins. the craze for this one name is just unbelievable. #JanaNayagan 🧨🧨🧨🧨🤯🤯🤯 — Ahimsa Entertainment (@ahimsafilms) July 10, 2026

A short while later, Ahimsa Entertainment claimed that thousands of tickets had been sold within the first 60 minutes, adding: "Thousands of UK tickets sold in 60 minutes. The craze for this one name is just unbelievable. #JanaNayagan."

ALSO READ | Jana Nayagan Gets CBFC Clearance; Vijay Shares 'Certified, Coming Soon' Poster

India Release Update

While overseas bookings have begun, Indian audiences are still waiting for advance ticket sales to open. The film's release was originally planned for January but was postponed after its certification process ran into delays. The makers recently confirmed that Jana Nayagan has now been cleared for release and announced the update on social media, writing: "See you soon in theatres, nanba & nanbis. #JanaNayaganCensoredA."

The film carries added significance as it is Vijay's final outing on the big screen before focusing entirely on his political career. It also marks his first film to be released after becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

ALSO READ | Palaash Muchhal’s Anticipatory Bail Rejected In SC/ST Case Filed By Vidnyan Mane

Cast And Expectations

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani. The film is widely reported to be an adaptation of Telugu filmmaker Anil Ravipudi's 2023 hit Bhagavanth Kesari. Given Vijay's farewell from cinema and the anticipation built over several months, the film is expected to register one of the biggest openings of the year.

With overseas bookings already off to a remarkable start, attention will now shift to India, where fans are eagerly waiting for advance ticket sales to begin. If the early response is any indication, Jana Nayagan is set for a memorable theatrical run.