India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentSouth CinemaJana Nayagan UK Advance Booking Opens; Thousands Of Tickets Sold Within An Hour

Jana Nayagan UK Advance Booking Opens; Thousands Of Tickets Sold Within An Hour

Advance bookings for Vijay's Jana Nayagan have opened in the UK, with the distributor claiming thousands of tickets were sold within the first hour. The strong response has heightened anticipation for the actor's farewell film ahead of its July 24 release.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 05:43 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India awaits advance bookings despite film's recent clearance.
  • Vijay's final acting role precedes his political career.

Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan has received an overwhelming response even before its release, with advance bookings in the UK witnessing strong demand. The film, which is scheduled to hit cinemas on July 24, saw thousands of tickets being sold within the first hour after bookings opened, according to its UK distributor. The response has added to the excitement surrounding Vijay's final film as an actor before his full-time political career. After months of delay, Jana Nayagan is finally ready for release, and fans are already showing their enthusiasm through advance ticket sales overseas.

Jana Nayagan UK Booking

Advance bookings for Jana Nayagan have officially opened in the UK. Distributor Ahimsa Entertainment announced the update on social media, writing: "#JanaNayagan — 24 JULY! Tickets ON SALE at @cineworld and the show count is ABSOLUTELY INSANE!" The distributor followed it with another emotional message for Vijay's fans:

"Years from now, people will ask if you were there. Make sure your answer is YES. This isn’t just a film. It’s a goodbye to the man who gave us everything. UK — we need you in those seats. We need you to go MAD. We need you NOW. Share it far and wide and let’s make this the biggest send-off Tamil cinema has ever seen!"

A short while later, Ahimsa Entertainment claimed that thousands of tickets had been sold within the first 60 minutes, adding: "Thousands of UK tickets sold in 60 minutes. The craze for this one name is just unbelievable. #JanaNayagan."

ALSO READ | Jana Nayagan Gets CBFC Clearance; Vijay Shares 'Certified, Coming Soon' Poster

India Release Update

While overseas bookings have begun, Indian audiences are still waiting for advance ticket sales to open. The film's release was originally planned for January but was postponed after its certification process ran into delays. The makers recently confirmed that Jana Nayagan has now been cleared for release and announced the update on social media, writing: "See you soon in theatres, nanba & nanbis. #JanaNayaganCensoredA."

The film carries added significance as it is Vijay's final outing on the big screen before focusing entirely on his political career. It also marks his first film to be released after becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

ALSO READ | Palaash Muchhal’s Anticipatory Bail Rejected In SC/ST Case Filed By Vidnyan Mane

Cast And Expectations

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani. The film is widely reported to be an adaptation of Telugu filmmaker Anil Ravipudi's 2023 hit Bhagavanth Kesari. Given Vijay's farewell from cinema and the anticipation built over several months, the film is expected to register one of the biggest openings of the year.

With overseas bookings already off to a remarkable start, attention will now shift to India, where fans are eagerly waiting for advance ticket sales to begin. If the early response is any indication, Jana Nayagan is set for a memorable theatrical run.

 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

How have advance bookings for Jana Nayagan performed in the UK?

Advance bookings for

When is Jana Nayagan scheduled to be released in the UK?

Jana Nayagan is scheduled to hit cinemas in the UK on July 24. Advance bookings have already shown strong demand for the film.

Why is Jana Nayagan particularly significant for Thalapathy Vijay's fans?

This film is significant as it marks Thalapathy Vijay's final acting role before focusing on politics. It's also his first release after becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Has the release date for Jana Nayagan been confirmed for India?

While overseas bookings have begun, Indian audiences are still awaiting the opening of advance ticket sales. The film has been cleared for release, but specific dates for Indian advance sales are pending.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 11 Jul 2026 05:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Jana Nayagan Vijay Final Film Jana Nayagan Release Jana Nayagan Advance Booking Jana Nayagan UK Booking
Advertisement

Top Headlines

South Cinema
Jana Nayagan UK Advance Booking Opens; Thousands Of Tickets Sold Within An Hour
Jana Nayagan UK Advance Booking Opens; Thousands Of Tickets Sold Within An Hour
South Cinema
Vijay Drops Fresh Jana Nayagan Poster; Internet Can't Keep Calm Over The Big Update
Vijay Drops Fresh Jana Nayagan Poster; Internet Can't Keep Calm Over The Big Update
South Cinema
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Cheers For Ex-Brother-In-Law Akhil Akkineni's Lenin; Actor Responds
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Cheers For Ex-Brother-In-Law Akhil Akkineni's Lenin; Actor Responds
South Cinema
Prajwal Devaraj On Skipping Karavali Trailer Launch: 'Another Artist Dubbed For My Character, Payment Is Pending'
Prajwal Devaraj On Skipping Karavali Trailer Launch: 'Another Artist Dubbed For My Character, Payment Is Pending'
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi News: New Zealand Praises India's Growth, Highlights Poverty Reduction During Auckland Visit
PM Modi News: Indian Community Welcomes PM Modi in Auckland, Crowd Raises Slogans of Modi Modi
UP News: Lalita Gautam Case Sparks Dalit Politics Row, Parties Attack Yogi Govt Over Meerut Police Action
Punjab Politics: Channi Camp Holds Key Meeting With Bhupesh Baghel, Congress Rift Intensifies in Chandigarh
Punjab Politics: Congress Infighting Deepens, Channi Camp to Meet Bhupesh Baghel Over Raja Warring Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget