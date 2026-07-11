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Jana Nayagan UK Advance Booking Opens; Thousands Of Tickets Sold Within An Hour
Advance bookings for Vijay's Jana Nayagan have opened in the UK, with the distributor claiming thousands of tickets were sold within the first hour. The strong response has heightened anticipation for the actor's farewell film ahead of its July 24 release.
- India awaits advance bookings despite film's recent clearance.
- Vijay's final acting role precedes his political career.
Frequently Asked Questions
How have advance bookings for Jana Nayagan performed in the UK?
When is Jana Nayagan scheduled to be released in the UK?
Jana Nayagan is scheduled to hit cinemas in the UK on July 24. Advance bookings have already shown strong demand for the film.
Why is Jana Nayagan particularly significant for Thalapathy Vijay's fans?
This film is significant as it marks Thalapathy Vijay's final acting role before focusing on politics. It's also his first release after becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
Has the release date for Jana Nayagan been confirmed for India?
While overseas bookings have begun, Indian audiences are still awaiting the opening of advance ticket sales. The film has been cleared for release, but specific dates for Indian advance sales are pending.
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