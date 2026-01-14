Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaTVK Welcomes Rahul Gandhi’s Friendly Gesture On ‘Jana Nayagan’, Rules Out Alliance Speculation

TVK Welcomes Rahul Gandhi’s Friendly Gesture On ‘Jana Nayagan’, Rules Out Alliance Speculation

Following censorship issues with Vijay's final film, 'Jana Nayagan', Rahul Gandhi criticized the Modi government's actions as an attack on Tamil culture.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 01:26 PM (IST)

Chennai, Jan 14 (PTI) Actor-politician Vijay-led TVK has said it considered Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s support to Vijay-starrer 'Jana Nayagan' as a "friendly gesture" whereas Tamil Nadu Congress has maintained that their leader's statement was aimed at "undemocratic methods" of Censor board and no 'political motive' behind it.

Since the Karur stampede on September 27, 2025, he was supportive, and his statement today in favour of the Vijay's final film, and opposing the Centre was a friendly gesture, a senior leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam said on Tuesday.

He, however, declined to be drawn into any speculation on poll alliance and said this decision could only be made by the party chief.

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee said Gandhi's statement was only aimed at the 'undemocratic methods' of the Censor Board and there was nothing political or electoral motivation behind the statement.

"Our leader Rahul’s statement hitting out at the I&B Ministry for its attempt to block Jana Nayagan is to unmask the real face of Modi-led government, which is not only undemocratic, but fascist and the statement has nothing to do with Tamil Nadu politics," a senior Congress leader said.

In Tamil Nadu, the Congress party will only align with the DMK, and this was 200 per cent clear. "There will be no change at all," he added.

A TVK leader said: "Right from the beginning, Rahul Gandhi is friendly towards our party founder leader Vijay.

When the Karur stampede happened, he spoke to Vijay. Today, he has given this statement in support of 'Jana Nayagan' and opposing the Centre." He further said, "though we welcome the friendly gesture, we do not want to get into any speculation and all alliance decisions are only taken by our party chief." Earlier in the day, Gandhi said in a post on the social media platform 'X' that "the I&B Ministry's attempt to block Jana Nayagan is an attack on Tamil culture." "Mr Modi, you will never succeed in suppressing the voice of the Tamil people," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

The film's producer, KVN Productions, approached the Supreme Court challenging the January 9 interim order of the Madras High Court, which stayed a single-judge direction to grant the CBFC clearance to the movie that was originally scheduled for release on January 9.

Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' is said to be his final film before his full-fledged entry into politics. But the film ran into a censor row.

According to Congress MP from Kanyakumari Vijay Vasanth, Gandhi rightly pointed out that the "theatrics" by the Central government will not succeed in undermining Tamil culture and its rich legacy.

"We stand firmly with Jana Nayagan and our people. Attempts at autocracy and intimidation have no place here and will never work with us," he said.

Reacting to the latest development, TVK joint general secretary C T R Nirmal Kumar categorically stated that there was "no change" in his party's stand on viewing the BJP as its ideological enemy.

Asked if the Congress was cozying up for an electoral alliance for the 2026 Assembly election, he replied, "it is for our leader to take a call on alliance." "Let Jana Nayagan be released. Tamil people, cinema artistes, technicians and those across the country want to watch Thalapathy Vijay's last film peacefully without any obstacle," Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP's chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy, in a post on X, said that the Congress party calls the legal action of CBFC as anti-democratic and against freedom of expression. But the same party demands a ban on the film Parasakthi "which itself is anti-democratic and against freedom of expression," he added.

"This is utterly shameful. It clearly shows to what extent the Congress party is ready to stoop to any level and compromise on all standards just for the sake of politics," he said. PTI VGN JSP ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Published at : 14 Jan 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay TVK
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Tej Pratap Yadav Meets Estranged Brother Tejashwi At BJP Leader’s Makar Sankranti Feast
Tej Pratap Yadav Meets Estranged Brother Tejashwi At BJP Leader’s Makar Sankranti Feast
Education
NEET-PG 2025 Cut-Off Reduced To Zero Percentile As Thousands Of Seats Remain Vacant
NEET-PG 2025 Cut-Off Reduced To Zero Percentile As Thousands Of Seats Remain Vacant
World
Iran Set For First Protest-Linked Execution Today As Toll Crosses 2,500; Trump Threatens ‘Very Strong Action’
Iran Set For First Protest-Linked Execution Today As Toll Crosses 2,500; Trump Threatens ‘Very Strong Action’
World
Thailand Train Horror: Crane Collapse Triggers Deadly Derailment, At Least 22 Dead
Thailand Train Horror: Crane Collapse Triggers Deadly Derailment, At Least 22 Dead
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Calcutta High Court to Hear ED–I-PAC Raid Case Today Amid Political Tension in Bengal
Breaking: Iran Faces Intensifying Unrest as Protests Enter 17th Day, Execution of Young Protester Looms
Breaking News: Historic NEET PG 2025 Cut-Off Reduction Opens Doors for Minus-Score Aspirants
Pongal: PM Modi Attends Pongal Mahotsav, Calls It a Global Symbol of Tamil Culture and Tradition
Pongal: PM Modi Celebrates Pongal at Pongal Mahotsav, Calls It a Global Symbol of Tamil Culture
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget