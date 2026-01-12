Jana Nayagan Makers Approach Supreme Court Over UA Certificate Stay

A legal challenge has reached the Supreme Court over the stalled certification of Tamil film Jana Nayagan, starring actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay. On Monday, a plea was filed questioning the Madras High Court’s decision to stay an earlier single judge order that had directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant the film a UA certificate.

The development adds another layer of uncertainty around the film’s release, which was originally scheduled for January 9, and comes at a politically sensitive moment for the actor-turned-politician.

Supreme Court Move Amid Ongoing Legal Uncertainty

The petition was submitted on the same day Vijay arrived in Delhi to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The probe is linked to the Karur stampede tragedy that occurred during a TVK rally on September 27, 2025, in which 41 people lost their lives. While the Supreme Court plea is unrelated to the CBI inquiry, the timing has drawn attention due to Vijay’s simultaneous legal and political challenges.

The plea seeks intervention against the Madras High Court’s interim stay, which currently prevents the CBFC from issuing the UA certificate needed for the film’s theatrical release.

What Led to the Stay Order

Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, was positioned as a significant project in Vijay’s career and was expected to hit theatres on January 9. On that very day, a single judge of the Madras High Court directed the Censor Board to issue a UA certificate to the film, clearing a major hurdle for its release.

However, during a second hearing held later on January 9, the High Court placed a temporary stay on the earlier directive. As a result, the certification process has been halted until the matter is heard and decided in full. This stay effectively postponed the film’s release indefinitely, pending judicial review.

A Film With Political Significance

The certification dispute has drawn heightened interest because Jana Nayagan has been widely described as Vijay’s swan song in cinema before he commits fully to active politics. As the founder of TVK, Vijay has been steadily increasing his political engagement, and the film was seen as a symbolic bridge between his film career and political ambitions.

With the UA certificate now on hold, the filmmakers and distributors are left waiting for clarity from the courts. Industry observers note that the Supreme Court’s response to the plea could determine whether the certification process resumes swiftly or remains delayed for an extended period.

What Lies Ahead

Until the Supreme Court takes up the matter or the Madras High Court delivers a final verdict, Jana Nayagan remains in limbo. The outcome will not only affect the film’s release plans but could also set a precedent for how similar certification disputes are handled in the future.