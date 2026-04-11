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HomeEntertainmentSouth Cinema‘Over 5 Detained’: Cyber Crime Wing Acts After Jana Nayagan HD Leak, Vijay's Team Shares Update

‘Over 5 Detained’: Cyber Crime Wing Acts After Jana Nayagan HD Leak, Vijay's Team Shares Update

Vijay team’s tweet confirms cyber crime action after Jana Nayagan HD leak as WarX traces piracy source and industry unites against leaks.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 05:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' faces HD leak; cybercrime probe launched.
  • Police detain over five for circulating pirated links.
  • Anti-piracy firm WarX traces leak source, gathers evidence.
  • Film also faced censorship issues and court battles.

A major update has emerged in the ongoing piracy controversy surrounding Jana Nayagan, as Vijay’s team confirmed in a viral social media post that strict action is now underway following the film’s HD leak online. The situation has triggered a full-scale cyber crime investigation, with authorities and anti-piracy agencies moving swiftly against those involved.

ALSO READ: K Annamalai Slams TVK Over ‘Jana Nayagan’ Leak Remark Linking L Murugan, Calls It 'Political Indecency'

Cyber Crime Wing Steps In After Complaint

In a statement shared via social media, Vijay’s team revealed that a formal complaint has been filed with the Cyber Crime Wing. According to their tweet, police have already detained more than five individuals linked to the circulation of leaked links.

The post further confirmed that the investigation is actively ongoing, with authorities tracking the spread of pirated content across multiple platforms.

WarX Launches Deep Probe Into Leak Source

Following the HD leak, anti-piracy firm WarX has intensified efforts to trace the original source of the breach. CEO Raamesh S. stated that the team is closely monitoring torrent activity and preserving data trails to identify individuals responsible for distributing the film illegally.

He added that digital footprints are being collected systematically, with legal action being prepared against those involved in sharing or hosting the content.

From Censorship Battle To Legal Scrutiny

The controversy around the film has not been limited to piracy alone. Earlier, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had reportedly asked for 27 cuts, citing concerns over religious sensitivities and potential misrepresentation of the armed forces. The filmmakers agreed to the changes and moved ahead with promotional plans.

However, legal complications followed. On 5 January 2026, the producers approached the Madras High Court seeking certification approval due to scheduling pressures and significant financial investment.

By 9 January, the court directed the CBFC to issue a U/A 16+ certificate, offering temporary relief. Yet, the order was later put on hold after the CBFC appealed, arguing procedural validity in referring the film to a revising committee.

The matter escalated further when the Supreme Court declined to intervene, directing the producers back to the High Court.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What action is being taken regarding the leak of Jana Nayagan?

Strict action is underway following the HD leak of Jana Nayagan. A cyber crime investigation has been launched, and over five individuals have been detained for circulating leaked links.

Who is investigating the Jana Nayagan leak?

The Cyber Crime Wing is investigating the leak after a complaint was filed. The anti-piracy firm WarX is also actively tracing the source and those involved in sharing the film.

Has the film Jana Nayagan faced other controversies besides piracy?

Yes, Jana Nayagan was previously involved in a censorship battle. The CBFC initially requested 27 cuts, and there were subsequent legal proceedings regarding its certification.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 05:46 PM (IST)
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Vijay ENtertainment News Jana Nayagan
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