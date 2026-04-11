‘Over 5 Detained’: Cyber Crime Wing Acts After Jana Nayagan HD Leak, Vijay's Team Shares Update

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' faces HD leak; cybercrime probe launched.

Police detain over five for circulating pirated links.

Anti-piracy firm WarX traces leak source, gathers evidence.

Film also faced censorship issues and court battles.

A major update has emerged in the ongoing piracy controversy surrounding Jana Nayagan, as Vijay’s team confirmed in a viral social media post that strict action is now underway following the film’s HD leak online. The situation has triggered a full-scale cyber crime investigation, with authorities and anti-piracy agencies moving swiftly against those involved.

ALSO READ: K Annamalai Slams TVK Over ‘Jana Nayagan’ Leak Remark Linking L Murugan, Calls It 'Political Indecency'

Cyber Crime Wing Steps In After Complaint

INFO - A complaint has been filed with the Cyber Crime Wing. Police have already detained more than five individuals involved in circulating the leaked links and the investigation is underway.#JanaNayagan — Actor Vijay Team (@ActorVijayTeam) April 11, 2026

In a statement shared via social media, Vijay’s team revealed that a formal complaint has been filed with the Cyber Crime Wing. According to their tweet, police have already detained more than five individuals linked to the circulation of leaked links.

The post further confirmed that the investigation is actively ongoing, with authorities tracking the spread of pirated content across multiple platforms.

WarX Launches Deep Probe Into Leak Source

BREAKING: After the HD leak of #JanaNayagan, anti piracy firm WarX has started efforts to trace the original source of the leak.



Raamesh S., CEO of WarX, said the team is also tracking and saving torrent data to identify those who shared the film, as action is being prepared… — Actor Vijay Team (@ActorVijayTeam) April 11, 2026

Following the HD leak, anti-piracy firm WarX has intensified efforts to trace the original source of the breach. CEO Raamesh S. stated that the team is closely monitoring torrent activity and preserving data trails to identify individuals responsible for distributing the film illegally.

He added that digital footprints are being collected systematically, with legal action being prepared against those involved in sharing or hosting the content.

From Censorship Battle To Legal Scrutiny

The controversy around the film has not been limited to piracy alone. Earlier, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had reportedly asked for 27 cuts, citing concerns over religious sensitivities and potential misrepresentation of the armed forces. The filmmakers agreed to the changes and moved ahead with promotional plans.

However, legal complications followed. On 5 January 2026, the producers approached the Madras High Court seeking certification approval due to scheduling pressures and significant financial investment.

By 9 January, the court directed the CBFC to issue a U/A 16+ certificate, offering temporary relief. Yet, the order was later put on hold after the CBFC appealed, arguing procedural validity in referring the film to a revising committee.

The matter escalated further when the Supreme Court declined to intervene, directing the producers back to the High Court.