Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UK and overseas markets recorded impressive ₹1 crore pre-sales.

Anticipated as Vijay's final film before full political shift.

Thalapathy Vijay’s political action-thriller Jana Nayagan has opened to strong advance bookings across Bengaluru and several overseas territories ahead of its theatrical release. According to Sacnilk, the film generated significant early momentum in Karnataka, with restricted fan-show sales contributing to an opening-day gross that reached the Rs 1 crore mark. The H. Vinoth directorial has also recorded impressive pre-sales in the United Kingdom, where bookings have crossed Rs 1 crore. With premium shows filling rapidly and demand remaining high, the film is shaping up to be one of Vijay’s biggest pre-release performers in recent years.

Bengaluru Advance Booking Trend

Sacnilk’s early booking data indicates that Jana Nayagan witnessed a robust start in Bengaluru, particularly through limited early-morning fan shows. Bengaluru City advance sales cross the Rs 60 lakh gross mark with just 15 shows in only 3 hours. The film reportedly touched the milestone for the opening day across Karnataka during the first phase of presales.

#JanaNayagan Bengaluru City advance sales cross the ₹60L gross mark with just 15 shows in only 3 hours. 🔥



Rampage begins! pic.twitter.com/g2BoNv56M4 — Karnataka Talkies (@KA_Talkies) July 16, 2026

Several screenings were marked as fast-filling or sold out, pointing to strong demand in key urban centres. Advance booking figures are expected to fluctuate as additional shows are added and theatre scheduling is finalised. The film’s certification process and programming adjustments have also contributed to changing presale patterns over the past few days.

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UK Sells Thousands Of Tickets

The United Kingdom has emerged as one of the strongest overseas territories for film. Industry tracking data suggests that advance bookings there have already crossed huge sales, with premium fan shows contributing significantly to the total.

Canada And Australia See Similar Demand

Priority bookings have also opened strongly in Canada and Australia, where Tamil film releases traditionally enjoy a solid market. Early reports indicate that special First Day First Show (FDFS) tickets are being snapped up quickly.

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Release Date, Certificate And Cast

Jana Nayagan is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 23 July 2026, while some international territories are expected to begin screenings from 24 July 2026. After a prolonged certification process, the film has officially received an ‘A’ certificate, clearing the way for its theatrical rollout.

Directed by H. Vinoth, the film features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju in key roles, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The project carries added significance because it is widely believed to be Vijay’s final film before he shifts his full attention to politics, a factor that has amplified the pre-release excitement among fans.

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With Bengaluru showing strong early momentum and overseas markets reporting impressive presales, Jana Nayagan is heading into release week with considerable box-office attention. The final advance booking numbers will become clearer as more shows open, but the initial response suggests that Vijay’s latest film is set for a powerful start at the worldwide box office.