Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film aims to surpass Beast's record for third position.

Rajinikanth is set to make his big-screen comeback with Jailer 2, which has sparked massive excitement among fans. The highly anticipated sequel has witnessed a strong response at the advance booking window. Here's a look at its first-day pre-sales collection so far and the records it has set ahead of its release.

How is Jailer 2 Performing in Advance Bookings?

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has generated significant buzz ahead of its release, with the highly anticipated sequel witnessing strong demand for opening-day shows. The film has already recorded impressive advance ticket sales, translating into a substantial pre-release collection.

According to Sacnilk's report, as of 1 pm on Wednesday, Jailer 2 had sold Rs 15.42 lakh tickets across 14,706 shows for its opening day.

The film's first-day advance bookings had generated Rs 28.43 crore in gross collections, excluding blocked seats. Including blocked seats, the figure stood at Rs 32.75 crore.

Across its first five days, the film had sold Rs 31.28 lakh tickets by Wednesday afternoon. Its total advance gross collection stood at Rs 51.97 crores, excluding blocked seats, and Rs 59.96 crores including them.

'Jailer 2' Sets Advance Booking Record

With Rs 28.43 crores in first-day advance gross collections, Jailer 2 has surpassed Jana Nayagan (Rs 22.26 crore) and The Greatest of All Time (Rs 24.5 crore), securing the fourth-highest opening-day advance pre-sales figure in post-pandemic Kollywood, according to Sacnilk.

With bookings continuing ahead of its release, the film could cross the Rs 30-crore mark and overtake Beast, which recorded Rs 31.75 crore in opening-day advance sales, to claim the third position.