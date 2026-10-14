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English NewsEntertainmentSouth Cinema'Jailer 2' Advance Booking Day 1: Rajinikanth's Film Mints Crores Before Release, Smashes 'Jana Nayagan' Record

'Jailer 2' Advance Booking Day 1: Rajinikanth's Film Mints Crores Before Release, Smashes 'Jana Nayagan' Record

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has created a buzz ahead of its release, earning crores through first-day advance bookings, raising expectations for a strong box office opening

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 10:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Film aims to surpass Beast's record for third position.

Rajinikanth is set to make his big-screen comeback with Jailer 2, which has sparked massive excitement among fans. The highly anticipated sequel has witnessed a strong response at the advance booking window. Here's a look at its first-day pre-sales collection so far and the records it has set ahead of its release.

How is Jailer 2 Performing in Advance Bookings? 

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has generated significant buzz ahead of its release, with the highly anticipated sequel witnessing strong demand for opening-day shows. The film has already recorded impressive advance ticket sales, translating into a substantial pre-release collection. 

According to Sacnilk's report, as of 1 pm on Wednesday, Jailer 2 had sold Rs 15.42 lakh tickets across 14,706 shows for its opening day. 

The film's first-day advance bookings had generated Rs 28.43 crore in gross collections, excluding blocked seats. Including blocked seats, the figure stood at Rs 32.75 crore.

Across its first five days, the film had sold Rs 31.28 lakh tickets by Wednesday afternoon. Its total advance gross collection stood at Rs 51.97 crores, excluding blocked seats, and Rs 59.96 crores including them.

'Jailer 2' Sets Advance Booking Record  

With Rs 28.43 crores in first-day advance gross collections, Jailer 2 has surpassed Jana Nayagan (Rs 22.26 crore) and The Greatest of All Time (Rs 24.5 crore), securing the fourth-highest opening-day advance pre-sales figure in post-pandemic Kollywood, according to Sacnilk.

With bookings continuing ahead of its release, the film could cross the Rs 30-crore mark and overtake Beast, which recorded Rs 31.75 crore in opening-day advance sales, to claim the third position.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Jailer 2 break more advance booking records?

Yes, if bookings continue strongly and cross the ₹30-crore mark, Jailer 2 could overtake Beast (₹31.75 crore) to claim the third position in opening-day advance sales.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 14 Oct 2026 10:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajinikanth South Cinema Jailer 2
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