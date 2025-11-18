Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaFIR Against Rajamouli For Hanuman Remark At Varanasi Event, ‘Never Liked Lord Ram’ Tweet Resurfaces

FIR Against Rajamouli For Hanuman Remark At Varanasi Event, ‘Never Liked Lord Ram’ Tweet Resurfaces

An FIR has been filed against SS Rajamouli over his remarks on faith at a Varanasi event, even as an old tweet claiming he “never liked Lord Ram” resurfaces, sparking fresh controversy.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 06:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, celebrated for blockbusters like RRR and the Baahubali series, has landed in a fresh controversy after comments he made about his personal beliefs stirred sharp reactions online. The incident unfolded on November 15 at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City, during the unveiling of the first look of his upcoming epic Varanasi, featuring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

What did Rajamouli say?

The grand event drew an estimated 50,000 attendees, but repeated technical snags during the teaser launch visibly rattled the director. Taking the stage, Rajamouli opened up emotionally — but his remarks on his lack of faith in God quickly became the flashpoint.

“I don’t have much faith in gods. This is an emotional moment for me. I don’t believe in God. My dad came and said Lord Hanuman will take care of things for me. After the glitch happened, I raised my voice at him, saying, ‘Is this how he leads me?’ My wife is a big admirer of Hanuman. She treats the God like her friend and talks to him. I expressed my anger at her too, saying, ‘Is this how he does things?’” he said.

Police complaint filed against Rjamouli

Soon after clips from the event went viral, several groups accused the filmmaker of insulting religious sentiments. Members of the Rashtriya Vanara Sena reportedly approached the police, filing an FIR against Rajamouli over the remarks.

Rajamouli has often acknowledged that he identifies as an atheist, even though his films frequently draw inspiration from Indian mythology. But the setting and sensitivity of the moment appear to have amplified public outrage this time, prompting swift action from certain organisations.

Adding to the paradox, the teaser that faced the technical glitch features a short sequence depicting Lord Hanuman, set against the backdrop of the Treta Yuga. Varanasi is said to be an expansive adventure drama that interweaves mythological elements with a contemporary narrative spanning continents and time periods.

Rajamouli's old tweet resurfaces

As the conversation intensified online, social media users dug up a 2011 tweet by Rajamouli, where he had expressed a personal preference for Lord Krishna over Lord Ram. The tweet, now circulating widely, reads: “But I never liked lord ram. Lord Krishna is my favourite of all the avatars.” Critics used the resurfaced post to argue a pattern, while others noted that the director had previously explained the comment’s original context.

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 06:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajamouli VARANASI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Elon Musk's X (Twitter) Down For Hundres Of Users: Here's What We Know So Far
Elon Musk's X (Twitter) Down For Hundres Of Users: Here's What We Know So Far
Technology
AWS, Cloudflare Down For Hundreds Of Users: Here's What We Know So Far
AWS, Cloudflare Down For Hundreds Of Users: Here's What We Know So Far
Bihar
Bihar: JD(U) Willing To Give Up Speaker’s Post, Offers BJP Deal With One Key Condition
Bihar: JD(U) Willing To Give Up Speaker’s Post, Offers BJP Deal With One Key Condition
News
Delhi Blast Probe: Photo Shows Dr Shaheen Shahid & Muzammil Shakeel Buying Brezza For Bomb Plot
Delhi Blast Probe: Photo Shows Dr Shaheen Shahid & Muzammil Shakeel Buying Brezza For Bomb Plot
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: ED Raids on Al-Falah University's Office Located in Okhla, Probe any Funding Networks
Delhi Car Blast: Dr Umar Justifies The Blast and Killing of 13 Innocent People
Breaking: ED Conducts Raids At Al Falah University Offices Over Financial Transactions
Delhi Car Blast Investigation Intensifies; Doctor Umar Farooq, Wife Under Agency Radar
Breaking: New Video Reveals Delhi Fidayeen Attacker Dr Umar Was Running A Radicalization Network
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget