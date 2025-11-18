Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, celebrated for blockbusters like RRR and the Baahubali series, has landed in a fresh controversy after comments he made about his personal beliefs stirred sharp reactions online. The incident unfolded on November 15 at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City, during the unveiling of the first look of his upcoming epic Varanasi, featuring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

What did Rajamouli say?

The grand event drew an estimated 50,000 attendees, but repeated technical snags during the teaser launch visibly rattled the director. Taking the stage, Rajamouli opened up emotionally — but his remarks on his lack of faith in God quickly became the flashpoint.

“I don’t have much faith in gods. This is an emotional moment for me. I don’t believe in God. My dad came and said Lord Hanuman will take care of things for me. After the glitch happened, I raised my voice at him, saying, ‘Is this how he leads me?’ My wife is a big admirer of Hanuman. She treats the God like her friend and talks to him. I expressed my anger at her too, saying, ‘Is this how he does things?’” he said.

Police complaint filed against Rjamouli

Soon after clips from the event went viral, several groups accused the filmmaker of insulting religious sentiments. Members of the Rashtriya Vanara Sena reportedly approached the police, filing an FIR against Rajamouli over the remarks.

Rajamouli has often acknowledged that he identifies as an atheist, even though his films frequently draw inspiration from Indian mythology. But the setting and sensitivity of the moment appear to have amplified public outrage this time, prompting swift action from certain organisations.

Adding to the paradox, the teaser that faced the technical glitch features a short sequence depicting Lord Hanuman, set against the backdrop of the Treta Yuga. Varanasi is said to be an expansive adventure drama that interweaves mythological elements with a contemporary narrative spanning continents and time periods.

Rajamouli's old tweet resurfaces

As the conversation intensified online, social media users dug up a 2011 tweet by Rajamouli, where he had expressed a personal preference for Lord Krishna over Lord Ram. The tweet, now circulating widely, reads: “But I never liked lord ram. Lord Krishna is my favourite of all the avatars.” Critics used the resurfaced post to argue a pattern, while others noted that the director had previously explained the comment’s original context.