Emotional Farewell To AVM Saravanan: Suriya moved To Tears, Rajinikanth Speaks Of Loyalty And Support

Emotional Farewell To AVM Saravanan: Suriya moved To Tears, Rajinikanth Speaks Of Loyalty And Support

Suriya was moved to tears as he paid his last respects to producer AVM Saravanan, while Rajinikanth remembered how the legendary filmmaker stood by him and backed him during his most difficult phase.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 05:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Veteran film producer AVM Saravanan, a towering figure in Tamil cinema, passed away in Chennai in the early hours of December 4, just a day after celebrating his 86th birthday. News of his demise sparked a wave of condolences across the industry, with tributes pouring in from artistes, filmmakers, and fans. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was among the first dignitaries to visit the iconic AVM Studio to offer condolences, followed soon by several leading names from the industry.

Film fraternity pays homage

Actors Suriya and Sivakumar were seen arriving at the studio in Chennai to pay their final respects. Images circulating online show the father-son duo visibly distressed, with one particularly emotional moment capturing Suriya in tears as he stood beside Saravanan’s mortal remains.

Rajinikanth also visited the studio, honouring the producer with folded hands before meeting members of the late producer’s family. He later told the media, “He was a wonderful person. I acted in 9 films under the AVM banner, and all of them were hits. He had immense faith in me and stood by me in my difficult times.”

Over the course of the day, multiple personalities—including Vishal, Easwari Rao, Mohan Raja, Parthiban, Kanchana and others—arrived at AVM Studios to bid farewell.

A legacy that shaped generations

Founded by AV Meiyappan in 1945, AVM Studios remains one of India’s oldest and most influential film production houses. After Meiyappan’s passing, his sons Saravanan and M Balasubramanian took the legacy forward, shaping careers and delivering some of Tamil cinema’s milestone films.

One of Saravanan’s most defining decisions came in 1980, when the banner launched Rajinikanth in Murattu Kaalai opposite Rati Agnihotri. The film’s success helped cement Rajinikanth’s meteoric rise as a mass superstar.

Saravanan’s legacy is also intertwined with Kamal Haasan’s early years. Haasan made his debut as a child artist in the 1960 film Kalathur Kannamma, earning the national honour for Best Child Actor—the President’s Gold Medal.

As the film fraternity mourns his passing, several industry events and announcements have been rescheduled in memory of the producer who helped shape modern Tamil cinema and nurtured some of its greatest talents.

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 05:33 PM (IST)
Rajinikanth Suriya AVM Saravanan
