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HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaDrishyam 3 Advance Booking: Mohanlal's Film Crosses Rs 1 Cr Mark In Kerala

Drishyam 3 Advance Booking: Mohanlal's Film Crosses Rs 1 Cr Mark In Kerala

Drishyam 3 has opened to strong advance booking, crossing Rs 1 crore in Kerala and Rs 4 crore worldwide. The film’s trailer also hints at a new mystery and a possible fourth part.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 11 May 2026 12:38 PM (IST)
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  • Mohanlal hints Drishyam 4 may follow based on audience reaction.

The Malayalam crime thriller Drishyam 3 is one of the most-awaited films right now. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film stars Mohanlal in the lead role. It is the third instalment of the blockbuster Drishyam franchise, following Drishyam and Drishyam 2. With expectations running high, the film has already opened its advance booking.

Strong Advance Booking For Drishyam 3

The Mohanlal starrer has crossed Rs 1 crore in pre-sales in Kerala, marking a strong start. According to industry tracker AB George, the film has achieved this milestone with limited shows for day one, which is a positive sign.

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Globally, Drishyam 3 has already earned over Rs 4 crore in advance bookings. What makes this more impressive is that the full-fledged ticket sales have not even begun yet. These early numbers suggest that the film could witness a massive box office run after its release.

A tweet also read, “Drishyam 3 has crossed Rs 1 crore in day one pre-sales in Kerala with limited shows. Worldwide advance collections are above Rs 4 crore. A strong start!”

Story Continues With Familiar Faces

The film continues the story of Georgekutty and his family. Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil return to reprise their roles. The supporting cast includes Siddique, Asha Sarath and Murali Gopy.

New Suspense Revealed At Trailer Launch

The much-awaited trailer of Drishyam 3 was launched in Kochi on Saturday. During the event, Jeethu Joseph revealed that this time Georgekutty will face a completely different kind of threat.

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He said, “The difference between the first two parts and the third part is that Georgekutty does not know whether someone is following him or not, and if yes, who it is.”

He further added, “In the earlier parts, he knew the police and the victim’s family were after him. But this time, he doesn’t know who it is. I’m not saying there won’t be shocking elements.”

Mohanlal Hints At Drishyam 4

During the trailer launch, Mohanlal also hinted that Georgekutty’s story might continue beyond this part, suggesting a possible fourth instalment.

He said, “This is not a joke. Let the audience watch the film and decide whether we should make a fourth or even a fifth part.”

Drishyam 3 is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on May 21.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Could there be a Drishyam 4?

Mohanlal has hinted at the possibility of a fourth or even fifth installment, depending on the audience's reception to Drishyam 3.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 11 May 2026 12:38 PM (IST)
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Mohanlal Drishyam 3
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