Drishyam 3 Advance Booking: Mohanlal's Film Crosses Rs 1 Cr Mark In Kerala

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohanlal hints Drishyam 4 may follow based on audience reaction.

The Malayalam crime thriller Drishyam 3 is one of the most-awaited films right now. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film stars Mohanlal in the lead role. It is the third instalment of the blockbuster Drishyam franchise, following Drishyam and Drishyam 2. With expectations running high, the film has already opened its advance booking.

Strong Advance Booking For Drishyam 3

The Mohanlal starrer has crossed Rs 1 crore in pre-sales in Kerala, marking a strong start. According to industry tracker AB George, the film has achieved this milestone with limited shows for day one, which is a positive sign.

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Globally, Drishyam 3 has already earned over Rs 4 crore in advance bookings. What makes this more impressive is that the full-fledged ticket sales have not even begun yet. These early numbers suggest that the film could witness a massive box office run after its release.

A tweet also read, “Drishyam 3 has crossed Rs 1 crore in day one pre-sales in Kerala with limited shows. Worldwide advance collections are above Rs 4 crore. A strong start!”

Story Continues With Familiar Faces

The film continues the story of Georgekutty and his family. Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil return to reprise their roles. The supporting cast includes Siddique, Asha Sarath and Murali Gopy.

New Suspense Revealed At Trailer Launch

The much-awaited trailer of Drishyam 3 was launched in Kochi on Saturday. During the event, Jeethu Joseph revealed that this time Georgekutty will face a completely different kind of threat.

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He said, “The difference between the first two parts and the third part is that Georgekutty does not know whether someone is following him or not, and if yes, who it is.”

He further added, “In the earlier parts, he knew the police and the victim’s family were after him. But this time, he doesn’t know who it is. I’m not saying there won’t be shocking elements.”

Mohanlal teases that Drishyam 4, and maybe even 5, could happen if #Drishyam3 becomes a success 👀



He also humorously mentioned that there is an idea to make Part 5 before Part 4 😂 pic.twitter.com/RLxPTmqEMK — Mohammed Ihsan (@ihsan21792) May 9, 2026

Mohanlal Hints At Drishyam 4

During the trailer launch, Mohanlal also hinted that Georgekutty’s story might continue beyond this part, suggesting a possible fourth instalment.

He said, “This is not a joke. Let the audience watch the film and decide whether we should make a fourth or even a fifth part.”

Drishyam 3 is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on May 21.