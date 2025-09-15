Dhanush Says He Couldn’t Afford Idlis Growing Up, Reveals Selling Flowers To Buy Them

Actor-filmmaker Dhanush opened up about his early years while unveiling the audio of his upcoming directorial venture Idli Kadai in Chennai on Sunday. The star, who also plays the lead in the film, shared that his childhood love for idlis once drove him to sell flowers just so he could afford the popular dish.

Dhanush on his love for idlis

Recounting his fond memories, Dhanush said, “As a kid, I always craved idlis every single day, but I couldn’t afford them. Hence, we started collecting flowers from the neighbourhood. The money we get will be based on the amount of flowers we collect every day. My sister, cousins and I would wake up at 4 AM to do this for over two hours.”

He further reflected, “We'd get a little over ₹2 each for the jobs. Then, we'd head to a local pump set, bathe and walk with just a towel on the main road. For that money, we would get four to five idlis. Nothing can beat the satisfaction and taste that is gotten out of eating food from our own hard-earned money. I'm not getting the happiness & taste now in restaurants, which I had during my childhood.”

It was these cherished food memories that inspired him to title his latest film Idli Kadai, he revealed.

Social media reacts to Dhanush's story

While his remarks touched some hearts, others on social media expressed skepticism about his claims, pointing to his father, filmmaker Kasthuri Raja’s career in cinema.

One user questioned, “So he is poor in his childhood, then Kasturi Raja as director never give a money to him or family is that right.” Another wrote, “When u r age is 8-9 years, ur father has directed 4-5 films and u r saying u don't have money to buy idli...Don’t talk just for the sake of talking.”

Some dismissed his story as implausible, with one person commenting, “I lived a below middle-class life from 7th to 10th class, but never struggled to eat 1 plate of idly.”

On the other hand, a section of fans resonated with Dhanush’s sentiment. “True!!! Childhood food dreams cant be matched with now!! I remember a samosa sold at 2.5 rupees near my school! I cant buy that! Now I can spend any amount for food but I am not getting that taste,” a user shared.

About Idli Kadai

The film features Dhanush alongside Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj, R. Parthiban, P. Samuthirakani, and Rajkiran. Directed and co-produced by Dhanush, Idli Kadai is slated for release on October 1.