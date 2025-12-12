Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaDhanush’s Warm Birthday Message For Rajinikanth On His 75th Wins Hearts

Dhanush’s Warm Birthday Message For Rajinikanth On His 75th Wins Hearts

Dhanush wished superstar Rajinikanth on his 75th birthday with a warm ‘Happy birthday thalaiva’ post.

By : IANS | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 10:47 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Superstar Rajinikanth is celebrating his 75th birthday on Friday, and commemorating the milestone, Dhanush penned a lovely birthday wish for his former father-in-law on social media.

The 'Raanjhanaa' actor took to his X (Formerly known as Twitter) handle and wrote, "Happy birthday thalaiva," along with folded hands, a star-struck, smiling face with sunglasses, and red heart emojis.

Refreshing your memory, Dhanush was married to Rajinikanth’s elder daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, for almost two decades before the two finally decided to go their separate ways in 2022. The couple is blessed with two sons - Yatra and Linga.

Although Dhanush and Aishwarya are no longer together, the 'Tere Ishq Mein' actor seems to be on good terms with Rajinikanth, and their social media interactions are proof of the same.

Announcing their separation, Dhanush and Aishwarya shared a joint statement that read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love. (sic)"

As Thalaiva turned 75, several members from the entertainment industry, along with his fans, showered the superstar with sweet birthday wishes.

In the meantime, Rajinikanth’s iconic 1999 film "Padayappa" is also being re-released on Friday as part of his birthday celebration.

Recently, the superstar revealed that he initially wanted Aishwarya Rai to play Neelambari in the movie.

In a video titled 'The Return of Padayappa', Rajinikanth was heard saying, "Whenever I thought of the Neelambari character, I would remember Aishwarya Rai. I thought Aishwarya Rai was correct for this role and that she should do the role. We tried for almost three months to get her dates for this role. We even tried to reach her through her relatives. If she had said the role was good and that we needed to wait, we would have even waited for her for a year."

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 10:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rajinikanth Birthday Padayappa Re-release Rajinikanth 75th Birthday Rajinikanth Neelambari Role Aishwarya Rai Rajinikanth
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 90
Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 90
Cities
Direct Threat To Safety, Will Be Lynched In Goa: What Murder-Accused Luthra Brothers Told Delhi Court
Direct Threat To Safety, Will Be Lynched In Goa: What Murder-Accused Luthra Brothers Told Delhi Court
World
Indian Artefacts Among 600 British Empire Items Stolen In UK Museum Heist; CCTV Image Surfaces
Indian Artefacts Among 600 British Empire Items Stolen In UK Museum Heist; CCTV Image Surfaces
World
Trade, Energy, Defence: What PM Modi-Trump Discussed In 'Warm Conversation' Amid Tariff Tensions
Trade, Energy, Defence: What PM Modi-Trump Discussed In 'Warm Conversation' Amid Tariff Tensions
Advertisement

Videos

Luthra Brothers Detained at Phuket’s Indigo Hotel; India Begins Extradition Process
Goa Club Fire: Luthra Brothers Detained in Thailand, Extradition to India Underway
Goa Nightclub Fire: After 25 Deaths in Goa Fire, Club Owners Caught Hiding in Thailand
Breaking: Farmers Clash With Police in Hanumangarh, Vehicles Torched in Protest
Rajasthan Protest Update: Farmers Stick to Demands as Tibbi Tension Remains High After Violent Ethanol Plant Clash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget