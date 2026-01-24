Dhanush Marries Mrunal Thakur? Viral Wedding Video Leaves Fans Shocked

Social media was recently abuzz with speculation after a video claiming to show actors Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur getting married began circulating online. The clip, which appeared to capture a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony, quickly went viral and left fans wondering whether the two stars had secretly tied the knot away from the public eye.

However, a closer examination of the video and subsequent clarifications have revealed that the claims are far from true.

Viral Clip Shows Dhanush-Mrunal's Grand Wedding Ceremony

The video in question portrays Dhanush dressed in a white veshti with a gold border, paired with a matching shirt, while Mrunal Thakur is seen wearing a maroon saree, styled like a traditional South Indian bride. The visuals show the couple seated together during what looks like wedding rituals, surrounded by several well-known film personalities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dev Pal (@devaimation)

Adding to the confusion, the clip also features appearances by major stars such as Thalapathy Vijay, Dulquer Salmaan, and Ajith Kumar. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and actresses Trisha Krishnan and Shruti Haasan are also seen attending the ceremony, making the visuals appear authentic and convincing at first glance.

The video was widely shared with claims that Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur got married on January 22 in Chennai, triggering a wave of congratulatory messages and speculation across platforms.

Are Dhanush & Mrunal actually married?

Despite its realistic appearance, the video has now been confirmed to be fake. Several social media users quickly pointed out inconsistencies in the visuals. One user noted that Ajith Kumar was reportedly in Dubai on the date the alleged wedding took place, raising doubts about the clip’s authenticity.

Upon closer inspection, experts and netizens concluded that the video was AI-generated, created using advanced deepfake technology. The incident once again highlights how artificial intelligence is increasingly being misused to create misleading celebrity content that spreads rapidly online.

Earlier this month, reports had surfaced suggesting that Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur were planning to get married on Valentine’s Day, February 14, in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family. These claims, however, were later dismissed by sources close to the actors.

A source told HT City, “Mrunal is not getting married next month. This is a rumour that has caught wind for no reason."

As of now, neither Dhanush nor Mrunal Thakur has made any official announcement regarding their relationship or marriage, and the viral video has been confirmed to be false.