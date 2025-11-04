The announcement of the 2024 Kerala State Film Awards has sparked a controversy after jury chairman and actor Prakash Raj revealed that no awards were given in the children’s film and child actor categories this year. The decision has drawn sharp criticism from young actor Deva Nandha, who took to Instagram to express her disappointment.

Deva Nandha reacts to Kerala State Film Awards decision

A post shared on Deva’s account — managed by her parents — featured a clip of Prakash Raj speaking at the post-announcement press conference, along with scenes from her film Gu (2024), directed by Manu Radhakrishnan and also starring Saiju Kurup.

In her post, Deva criticised the jury’s decision, writing, “You can close your eyes to kids, but don’t say it’s all dark here. Children are also a part of this society; the jury closed its eyes with the announcement of the 2024 Malayalam Film Awards against the upcoming generation.”

She highlighted performances from several children in 2024 Malayalam films such as Sthanarthi Sreekuttan, Gu, Phoenix, and ARM to argue that young talent deserved recognition.

Continuing her statement, she added, “It’s not by denying awards to two children that one should try to say more children’s films should be made. If you had given awards to two children, it would have become an inspiration for many others.” Deva further expressed her disappointment in the jury head, saying, “I express my strong resentment towards the jury chairman, who said children should get more opportunities and that they are also part of society, but overlooked children’s rights. It’s not by denying rights that reforms should be ushered in; rights should also be protected alongside reforms.”

Industry voices support Deva Nandha’s stand

Deva’s post received support from filmmaker Vinesh Viswanath and actor Anand Manmadhan, who also voiced their disapproval of the jury’s decision on social media.

Prakash Raj defends jury’s decision on children’s film category

At the press conference, Prakash Raj explained that while six films had been submitted under the Best Children’s Film category, none met the jury’s standards. “We did not find a single film or attempt to make a children’s film. Directors and writers should realise that it’s not just the elders and youngsters, but children are part of society,” he said.

He elaborated further, stating, “What children think, what they understand, and their world has to be made into cinema. Just by casting children, it won’t automatically become children’s cinema. We need to know what children think; they are a vital part of this evolution. None of the films talk about children's perception. Or a few child actors were not speaking their age.”