Darshan’s Wife Assures Fans Of His Return, Takes Over Actor’s Social Media Handles

Kannada superstar Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is currently lodged in jail in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, has reached out to his fans and the film industry through messages conveyed by his wife Vijayalakshmi.

Darshan's wife's message to his fans

On Sunday, Vijayalakshmi announced that she would temporarily take over her husband’s social media accounts to keep fans updated and promote his upcoming projects. In a post on X, she wrote, "My Dear #DBoss Celebrities, your Challenging Star carries each one of you in his heart. Until he returns to connect with you directly, I will be handling his Social Media, to share updates and movie promotions on his behalf."

She further added, "The love, prayers, and patience you continue to show give him and our family immense strength. Let's hold on to that unity and positivity--he will be back soon, with the same love and energy you've always known. With gratitude and love, Vijayalakshmi Darshan."

The actor, popularly known as the “Challenging Star,” was taken back into custody on August 14 after the Supreme Court cancelled his bail. He was initially arrested on June 11 in connection with the killing of Renukaswamy, a fan from Chitradurga. Investigators allege that Darshan, along with his associate Pavithra Gowda and others, targeted the youth for sending obscene messages to Pavithra on social media.

Darshan's upcoming film and his message to his fans

Earlier, through Vijayalakshmi’s Instagram account, he assured the team of his upcoming film The Devil that he remains fully supportive of the project. “So, I hope that all the work of my film ‘The Devil’ will proceed without any hindrance. I hereby inform you that you (makers of the film) have my full cooperation. And I firmly believe that my celebrities (fans) will consent to this,” the post quoted him as saying.

Darshan also underlined his responsibility towards the filmmakers who placed their faith in him. “Cinema is an entertainment medium and should be viewed only from the perspective of entertainment,” he said, adding that his priority was to stand by the directors and producers who invested heavily in the project.

Directed by Prakash Veer, The Devil had wrapped its shoot in July, following reshoots earlier this year after Darshan’s release on regular bail. The film’s promotional plans, including a song launch scheduled for August 15, were stalled after his re-arrest.