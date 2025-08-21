Rajinikanth’s Coolie is rewriting box office history, surpassing some of the biggest Indian fantasy blockbusters of recent years. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has now overtaken the lifetime earnings of Brahmastra and Kantara, cementing its position among the highest-grossing Indian films.

Rajinikanth's Coolie Box office update

The mass action entertainer opened with a bang, raking in over ₹350 crore worldwide during its first four days. Collections saw a sharp 65% drop on Monday, but the film has still managed to hold strong thanks to its massive opening weekend. In India, Coolie has earned ₹222.50 crore net (₹266 crore gross), while overseas collections stand at an impressive $20 million (₹166 crore). This brings its worldwide total to ₹432 crore at the end of seven days.

With this milestone, Coolie has now edged past Brahmastra Part One (₹431 crore) and Kantara (₹416 crore). Earlier, it had also gone beyond Kamal Haasan’s Vikram (₹414 crore). Next in its sights is Vijay’s The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), which reportedly stands at around ₹450 crore worldwide.

What’s next for Coolie?

While the film has been a record-breaker, trade analysts believe reaching the ₹600 crore mark may be difficult. Still, expectations remain high for its second weekend, where it is likely to cross ₹450 crore.

The ABP Live review of the film reads: The core mystery, why Rajasekar was killed, drives the narrative, but much of the runtime is dominated by relentless action. Lokesh brings his trademark touch, but unlike Vikram, where action and storytelling balanced each other, here the plot feels stretched and fragmented. While the mass moments are designed for whistles and applause, the emotional beats feel undercooked, used more as devices to push the story forward rather than deepen it.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie stars Rajinikanth as a retired porter drawn into a world of gang wars after investigating a friend’s mysterious death. The star-studded cast includes Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, and Sathyaraj. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan also makes his Tamil debut with a special cameo appearance.