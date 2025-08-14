Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaCoolie Release: Rajinikanth Fans Celebrate With Fireworks, Dhol Beats, And Mid-Show Frenzy. Watch

Coolie Release: Rajinikanth Fans Celebrate With Fireworks, Dhol Beats, And Mid-Show Frenzy. Watch

Coolie release: The wait was finally over on August 14 as Lokesh Kanagaraj’s much-talked-about action drama Coolie hit theatres, bringing Rajinikanth back to the big screen in grand style.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 12:28 PM (IST)

Coolie release: The wait was finally over on August 14 as Lokesh Kanagaraj’s much-talked-about action drama Coolie hit theatres, bringing Rajinikanth back to the big screen in grand style. Across Tamil Nadu, the atmosphere outside cinemas resembled a carnival, with fans erupting in celebration — dancing to thumping dhol beats, bursting crackers, and even performing the traditional ‘paal abhishekam’ by pouring milk over giant cutouts of the superstar.

Fans celebrate release of Coolie

In a scene that could only be witnessed during a Rajinikanth release, some shows even came to a halt inside theatres when the actor made his first on-screen appearance, as fans leapt to their feet, whistling, cheering, and dancing in unrestrained joy.

Social media platforms have since been flooded with videos capturing the frenzy. From early morning gatherings at cinema entrances to fans grooving on elevators en route to screenings, the celebrations knew no bounds. Several clips show groups swaying to the beat of drums, while others capture the euphoric moment of Rajinikanth’s entry, with the audience roaring in unison.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Veera Sekaran (@veeramannargudi)

About Coolie

The film’s arrival is all the more special as it coincides with the megastar completing an illustrious 50 years in the film industry. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie features an ensemble cast that includes Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and Monisha Blessy. Aamir Khan appears in a special cameo, further adding to the buzz.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures, the movie’s plot has largely been kept under wraps. However, the British Board of Film Classification offered a glimpse, describing it as: “A mysterious man takes a stand against a corrupt syndicate exploiting and abusing the workers of a port town in this action drama.”

According to Sacnilk, the pre-release numbers have been staggering — Coolie has already crossed ₹100 crore in advance bookings for its opening weekend, with over 12 lakh tickets sold on day one alone.

For Rajinikanth’s ardent followers, though, the numbers are just a bonus — the real celebration is seeing their Thalaivar back where he belongs, ruling the silver screen.

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 12:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajinikanth Coolie
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
SC Questions Early Removal Of Stray Dogs Before Order Became Public, Reserves order
SC Questions Early Removal Of Stray Dogs Before Order Became Public, Reserves order
Cities
Which Cities Have Banned Meat Sale On Independence Day? Check Details
Which Cities Have Banned Meat Sale On Independence Day?
India
'Why Is Your Head Cut Off?': Unusual Moment Caught While SC Hearing Stray Dogs Case
'Why Is Your Head Cut Off?': Unusual Moment Caught While SC Hearing Stray Dogs Case
Cities
More Rains Coupled With Thunderstorms Likely To Lash Delhi In Next 2-3 Hours
More Rains Coupled With Thunderstorms Likely To Lash Delhi In Next 2-3 Hours
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Accuses NDA MP Veena Devi of Voter Fraud, Shares Two Voter ID Cards | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Congress Faces Internal Rush for Tickets as Seat-Sharing Tensions Rise in Bihar | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Rajiv Pratap Rudy Wins Constitution Club Election, Sparks Political Chatter Across Party Lines | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: KC Tyagi Slams Tejashwi Yadav Over Voter Row, Defends Election Commission | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: 'Vote Chori' or Political Drama? Bihar Election Dispute Deepens | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth & Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget