Coolie release: The wait was finally over on August 14 as Lokesh Kanagaraj’s much-talked-about action drama Coolie hit theatres, bringing Rajinikanth back to the big screen in grand style. Across Tamil Nadu, the atmosphere outside cinemas resembled a carnival, with fans erupting in celebration — dancing to thumping dhol beats, bursting crackers, and even performing the traditional ‘paal abhishekam’ by pouring milk over giant cutouts of the superstar.

Fans celebrate release of Coolie

In a scene that could only be witnessed during a Rajinikanth release, some shows even came to a halt inside theatres when the actor made his first on-screen appearance, as fans leapt to their feet, whistling, cheering, and dancing in unrestrained joy.

Social media platforms have since been flooded with videos capturing the frenzy. From early morning gatherings at cinema entrances to fans grooving on elevators en route to screenings, the celebrations knew no bounds. Several clips show groups swaying to the beat of drums, while others capture the euphoric moment of Rajinikanth’s entry, with the audience roaring in unison.

#WATCH | Fans of Superstar Rajinikanth gather outside a theatre in Chennai to watch his new movie 'Coolie', which has been released today. pic.twitter.com/3buroWjme8 — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veera Sekaran (@veeramannargudi)

About Coolie

The film’s arrival is all the more special as it coincides with the megastar completing an illustrious 50 years in the film industry. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie features an ensemble cast that includes Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and Monisha Blessy. Aamir Khan appears in a special cameo, further adding to the buzz.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures, the movie’s plot has largely been kept under wraps. However, the British Board of Film Classification offered a glimpse, describing it as: “A mysterious man takes a stand against a corrupt syndicate exploiting and abusing the workers of a port town in this action drama.”

According to Sacnilk, the pre-release numbers have been staggering — Coolie has already crossed ₹100 crore in advance bookings for its opening weekend, with over 12 lakh tickets sold on day one alone.

For Rajinikanth’s ardent followers, though, the numbers are just a bonus — the real celebration is seeing their Thalaivar back where he belongs, ruling the silver screen.