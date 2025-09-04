Actor Vijay Deverakonda is once again making headlines—this time not for a film release but for allegedly having a video criticising him removed from Instagram. The controversy stems from comments he made in May, when he claimed that Hollywood star Brad Pitt charges “100 times more” than him for a movie because “he works in English films.” The remark was widely mocked online, spawning memes, videos, and backlash from fans and creators alike.

Farhan Balaporia’s claims against Vijay Deverakonda

On Wednesday, content creator Farhan Balaporia alleged that a reel he had posted poking fun at Deverakonda’s statement was taken down at the actor’s request. Sharing a new video on Instagram, Farhan wrote, “an actor took down my video,” before dropping subtle hints about who it was.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Balaporia (@farhan_balaporia)

"Now, I can't name him or her, but you will probably be able to guess as I tell the story. By the way, when a lion and tiger have a child, it's called a Liger," he said, referencing Deverakonda’s much-hyped but critically panned Bollywood debut, Liger. Later in the video, he added, "I have a friend named Arjun who is never ready on time," a dig at Deverakonda’s breakout role in Arjun Reddy.

Farhan further explained, "The video that got taken down is basically him saying that Hollywood has bigger budgets because more people speak English, so the actors get paid more, and therefore they're more successful. My reaction was disagreeing with him, telling him that foreign films in different languages on low budgets have succeeded, whereas his own film with a high budget was unsuccessful."

The content creator also revealed he wouldn’t re-upload the same reel because it included a clip of the actor. "He'll just take it down again if I re-upload it because there is a clip of him in the reel," Farhan said, adding that he plans to create a new version of the video by playing Deverakonda himself. In his caption, Farhan wrote, “Imagine being so insecure you can't take criticism from a random guy on the internet.” He clarified that the original video remains available on YouTube.

Social media reacts

Even without directly naming the actor, viewers were quick to identify Deverakonda as the subject of Farhan’s critique. One comment read, “Oh man. Such an insecure person he is, and I love this sarcasm.” Another wrote, “CEO of pettiness,” while a third joked, “He must have said ‘I...I...am...a...fighter’ while taking down your video (bad Liger Joke).”

Vijay Deverakonda’s career

Vijay Deverakonda rose to fame with critically acclaimed and commercially successful films like Pelli Choopulu, Arjun Reddy, and Dear Comrade, earning a strong fanbase and cementing himself as a leading man in Telugu cinema. However, his post-pandemic releases—including Kushi, The Family Star, and Kingdom—have struggled at the box office. His latest outing, Kingdom, collected ₹82 crore against a ₹130-crore budget, continuing his recent string of underperformers.