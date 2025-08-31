Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Chiranjeevi Wins Hearts By Donating Late Mother-in-Law Allu Kanakaratnam's Eyes

Chiranjeevi Wins Hearts By Donating Late Mother-in-Law Allu Kanakaratnam’s Eyes

By : IANS | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 03:10 PM (IST)
Megastar Chiranjeevi's timely and thoughtful decision to facilitate the eye donation of his beloved mother-in-law Allu Kanakaratnam, who passed away on Saturday, is now winning hearts online.

The actor's timely and thoughtful decision, especially in a moment of personal grief, is being hailed as a fine example for many to emulate.

On Saturday, Allu Kanakaratnam, the mother of well known Telugu film producer Allu Aravind and the grandmother of Telugu star Allu Arjun, passed away early on Saturday. She was 94.

The news of the demise of the nonagenarian plunged the Telugu film industry in gloom even as condolence messages from various film industry professionals poured in.

Actor Chiranjeevi, who was among the first to reach the venue when he heard that the nonagenarian was serious, said that by the time he reached, she was no more. The actor said that it was then that remembered organ donation. At around 2.30 am in the morning, Chiranjeevi said that he woke up a member from his blood bank, and asked if this could be arranged to which the staff, the actor said, replied in the affirmative.

Speaking at an event on Saturday, Chiranjeevi said, "I remembered a conversation that I had earlier had with amma and Allu Aravind garu. During the conversation, I had asked her if she would be willing to donate (her eyes) and she had replied, "It is going to be burnt and turned into ashes. After passing away, what are we going to do having it? According to your wish, donate it. Although she did not sign any pledge forms, her word appeared to be a pledge to me. I asked Aravind garu what he wanted me to do and he replied, "Please go ahead." So, early morning, it was sent to the hospital. This is the evidence."

By choosing to turn sorrow into service, Chiranjeevi has now ensured that the nonagenarian's vision will continue to live on, bringing light and hope to others in need.

The noble act has now come in for praise from various sections on the Internet. Many believe that Chiranjeevi's action reinforces the belief that kindness has the power to transform lives and that even in times of loss, one can create hope for others.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 03:08 PM (IST)
Chiranjeevi
