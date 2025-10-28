Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Chiranjeevi Files Cybercrime Complaint Over AI Deepfake Obscene Videos

Chiranjeevi Files Cybercrime Complaint Over AI Deepfake Obscene Videos

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi lodges a cybercrime complaint after AI-generated obscene deepfake videos featuring his likeness go viral. Hyderabad Police begin investigation.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 08:57 AM (IST)
Veteran Telugu actor Chiranjeevi has lodged a formal complaint with the Hyderabad Cybercrime Police after discovering a series of AI-generated pornographic videos falsely depicting him in explicit scenarios. The actor condemned the clips as “obscene” and “malicious,” urging authorities to take strict action against those responsible for producing and circulating the deepfakes.

AI-Generated Deepfakes Target Chiranjeevi

As per the actor’s complaint, at least three deepfake videos featuring his likeness were found circulating on adult websites. These clips, reportedly monetised by unidentified individuals, were digitally manipulated using artificial intelligence to make them appear authentic.

The case has been filed under multiple sections, including Sections 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act, Sections 79, 294, 296, and 336(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 2(c), 3, and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

Condemning the act, Chiranjeevi stated, “These videos are entirely fake and created using artificial intelligence commonly referred to as deepfake pornography, which unlawfully manipulates and morphs my facial features and persona into obscene content.”

He further added, “These manufactured clips are being maliciously used to portray me in obscene and vulgar contexts, distorting public perception and undermining decades of goodwill.”

Actor Seeks Urgent Action and Forensic Tracing

In his complaint, Chiranjeevi requested the immediate blocking and removal of the fake videos and urged for a technical investigation to identify the perpetrators.

“Unrestricted public accessibility of these videos makes the offence extremely grave and calls for immediate blocking, takedown and digital forensic tracing of those responsible,” he emphasised.

The actor has appealed to law enforcement agencies to ensure the prompt takedown of such harmful content and prevent further misuse of his image.

Court Protects Chiranjeevi’s Personality Rights

Earlier this week, the Hyderabad City Civil Court granted an ad-interim injunction safeguarding Chiranjeevi’s personality rights. The court’s order, dated September 26, 2025, prevents individuals and organisations from exploiting his name, image, voice, or likeness without prior consent.

The injunction also covers Chiranjeevi’s popular stage names, Mega Star, Chiru, and Annayya,and applies across digital, print, and broadcast media. The judgment reflects the judiciary’s growing awareness of AI-driven identity misuse, particularly involving celebrities.

The court noted that unauthorised use of the actor’s identity could cause “severe and irreparable harm” to his reputation and personal dignity. This case now stands as a significant precedent in addressing deepfake abuse and personality rights protection in India’s digital ecosystem.

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 08:57 AM (IST)
Digital Identity Theft Chiranjeevi AI Video Chiranjeevi Deepfake Hyderabad Cybercrime AI Misuse India
